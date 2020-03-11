Biden wins in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri

Joe Biden won victories at Tuesday's contests in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, the state with the biggest delegate award of the night, Up News Info projects. Washington and North Dakota are changes, estimates Up News Info News.

At 2 a.m. ET, Biden had been assigned 820 delegates so far in the race and Bernie Sanders had been assigned 670. Tulsi Gabbard, who remains in the race, has 2 delegates.

Losing MichiganWith 125 delegates, it was a blow to Sanders, who won the state in a disorder in 2016. According to exit polls, Biden also won white voters without a college degree: 51% to 45%. This is a group that Sanders won in 2016, when it bothered Hillary Clinton in the Michigan primary.

Biden also prevailed among union households, earning 54%, compared to 42% for Sanders. And it's also Biden who voters believe has the best chance of beating President Trump in November: 55% versus 32% of Sanders. Defeating Trump is a priority for Democratic primary voters.

As Americans remain nervous about the coronavirus outbreak, early exit polls also showed that voters in Michigan and Missouri choose Biden as the candidate they trust most to handle a major crisis. In Missouri, voters trust Biden (61%) over Sanders (27%) to handle a major crisis. In Michigan, voters trust Biden (51%) over Sanders (32%) to handle a major crisis.

In a bleak speech in Philadelphia, Biden called for party unity, thanking Sanders and also Biden's recent high profile sponsors.

"This campaign is taking off and I think we will do well from now on. I don't take anything for granted. I want to win every vote in every state," Biden said.

While Biden's delegate leadership is not insurmountable, at this point, Biden would now have to win 50% of the delegates who have not yet been assigned to win an absolute majority. Sanders would need to earn 56%, said Kabir Khanna of the Up News Info News Elections and Polls unit.