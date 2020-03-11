Biden leads before the Michigan primary, the Detroit free press survey shows that Biden is winning big

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A new poll conducted by the Detroit Free Press finds Joe Biden with a strong advantage in Tuesday's election.

The survey puts Biden at 51% and rival Bernie Sanders at 27%.

Many see Michigan as an important state for the nomination and even the presidency.

The state helped President Donald Trump recover in 2016.

