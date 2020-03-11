Biden leads before the Michigan primary, the Detroit free press survey shows that Biden is winning big

Home Local News Biden leads before the Michigan primary, the Detroit free press survey shows...

By
Matilda Coleman
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A new poll conducted by the Detroit Free Press finds Joe Biden with a strong advantage in Tuesday's election.

The survey puts Biden at 51% and rival Bernie Sanders at 27%.

Many see Michigan as an important state for the nomination and even the presidency.

The state helped President Donald Trump recover in 2016.

