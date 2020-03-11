Biden adds Michigan to win the total, hitting Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden won the Michigan Democratic primary on Tuesday, taking advantage of a key battlefield state that helped boost the insurgent candidacy of Bernie Sanders four years ago. The victory of the former vice president in Michigan, as well as in Missouri and Mississippi, struck Sanders hard, which urgently seeks to boost its flag campaign.

Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or the state of Washington. But there were fewer delegates at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where Biden's decisive performance once again demonstrated his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

It is a dramatic reversal of fortune for Biden, whose campaign appeared on the verge of collapse only two weeks ago. Sanders opened the nomination process with strong presentations in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, but Biden recovered in South Carolina and took advantage of that success with a surprise Super Tuesday defeat last week.

Sanders had hoped to achieve a victory in Michigan, where his victory four years ago gave much-needed credibility to his main Hillary Clinton challenge in 2016. The state is also vitally important since President Donald Trump's triumph was so narrow four years ago. years that Democrats are desperate to prove they have the strength to turn it around.

However, even when the contours of the race took shape, the campaigns faced new uncertainty amid fear of the spread of the coronavirus. Sanders and Biden abruptly canceled public events in Ohio that were scheduled for Tuesday night. The Sanders campaign said all future events would be decided on a case-by-case basis, while Biden suspended a scheduled next stop in Florida. The National Democratic Committee also said Sunday's debate between Sanders and Biden would take place without a hearing.

As soon as the polls closed in Mississippi and Missouri at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, The Associated Press declared Biden the winner in the Democratic presidential primaries of both states.

The AP qualified Biden as the winner over Sanders even though state officials had not yet published any results from Tuesday’s election. The news agency did so based on the results of AP VoteCast, its extensive survey of the US electorate. That electoral investigation captures the opinions of the voters to whom they vote and why.

Tuesday was the first time voters intervened in the primary, as it effectively reduced to a two-person race between Sanders and Biden. He showed that Sanders had not yet really expanded his appeal among African-Americans after previous setbacks in the South on Super Tuesday. Biden, meanwhile, maintained momentum after a dominant victory in South Carolina.

With 125 delegates at stake, Michigan caught attention on Tuesday. Trump won the state by only about 10,000 votes during the 2016 general election, his closest margin of victory between Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the three states that gave Trump the advantage in the Electoral College after Clinton won the popular vote.

Biden hopes his presentation can convince voters that he is the candidate who can win Michigan again for his game against Trump. Sanders, who has promised not to leave despite Tuesday's results, may not be able to catch Biden, and may just be trying to deny an absolute victory to the delegates before the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.

The AP VoteCast poll showed Biden as a leader among men and women, as well as among white voters and African-American voters.

Sanders had predicted victory in Michigan and ruled out a scheduled stop in Mississippi to spend more time there. Biden went there less frequently, but sought last-minute support there and visited an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday.

"You are the best damn workers in the world!" Biden shouted through a megaphone at the car plant while workers with helmets shouted: “Joe! Joe!

Biden now frequently marks the names of six former presidential rivals who backed him last week, saying he is "the candidate they think he can win." The former vice president has campaigned in recent days with two of them, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, and appeared with the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. All three have been mentioned as possible vice presidential elections if Biden wins the nomination.

However, not all were good feelings. At the auto plant, Biden was repeatedly interrupted by protesters angry at his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement and his reluctance to accept the environmental proposals outlined in the Green New Deal. In a fight with protesters, Biden's chief advisor, Symone Sanders, was knocked down but unscathed.

Biden also suffered an irritable exchange with a worker who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden replied: "You are full of shit," and continued saying that while supporting the Second Amendment, "Do you need 100 rounds?" Its gun control plan reestablishes the assault weapons ban and includes a voluntary assault weapons repurchase program, without reaching a mandatory repurchase program that some of its opponents had supported in the primary.

Although he has rejected the notions that he could leave the race if Tuesday goes wrong, Sanders says he is now fighting the "Democratic establishment."

"In a general election, which candidate can generate the enthusiasm and emotion and electoral participation we need?" Sanders asked.

Detroit's neighbors, Fayette Turner and Margaret Marsh, split to support: Turner voted for Sanders on Tuesday, while Marsh voted for Biden. But they agreed on one thing: the desire to defeat Trump.

"Anyone but Trump," said Turner, 64. Marsh, 69, said his family identified as a Republican all his life, until Trump took office.

"I think Biden is the healthiest one left," said Marsh. "Hopefully he has a good vice president."

Associated Press writers Mike Householder and Kat Stafford in Detroit and Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.