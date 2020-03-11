Beverly Hills pastor tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills tested positive for novel coronavirus and was hospitalized after attending a conference in Kentucky, the church confirmed Wednesday.

The All Saints Episcopal Church has notified congregations after Rev. Janet Broderick tested positive for the virus. The reverend and parishioners also confirmed that the pastor is the sister of actor Matthew Broderick.

The church released a statement saying in part:

“As you may know, our Chancellor, Janet Broderick, became ill shortly after returning from the Consortium of Gifted Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from across the country. As you may also know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, DC, a conference attendee, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. After an initial evaluation, she was transferred to the ICU and placed in isolation. At that point, his care team advanced with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and Janet has been found to have tested positive for the virus. "

The campus, located at 504 N. Camden Drive, has been closed, with services suspended, pending guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, according to the Rev. Nathaniel Katz, the church's associate principal chancellor.

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch and City Hall announced the formation of a Coronavirus Advisory Committee (COVID-19) to inform city policy and help reduce the spread of the virus through proactive measures.

"Beverly Hills is already taking steps to mitigate the impact of this virus," said Mayor Mirisch. "By inviting some of the leading medical experts to the table, we can work to find solutions to reduce potential spread and inform our residential and business communities of best practices."

According to the church, Broderick's current condition is stable and is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia.