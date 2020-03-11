Bernie Sanders leads North Dakota assemblies with exceptional Fargo – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Bernie Sanders led Joe Biden at the North Dakota assemblies when the results leaked slowly on Wednesday, a last chance for the Vermont senator to recover something from another difficult night in the campaign.

The results were still outstanding from Fargo, the largest and most liberal city in the state, as Sanders was looking for a repeat of his victory four years ago. But Sanders had already lost the top prizes in the six-state test on Tuesday, including Michigan.

The Democrats got the increase in participation they wanted in the renewed North Dakota caucuses, so much so that the state party made an urgent call to volunteers at its largest site in Fargo and allowed voters to line up there and in Grand Forks to cast votes even after the polls closed. .

Voting did not end in those two places until approximately 8 p.m. CST, an hour later than the polls were supposed to close, and the party didn't start reporting the results until Tuesday night.

At noon, voters waited in line outside a union hall in Fargo, the largest and most liberal city in the state, for an hour to vote. The lines only grew when the post-work career began, with cars waiting to enter the parking lot or looking for a place to park on the street. Five propane heaters were installed to keep people warm in the 31-degree climate, and volunteers served coffee.

For the most part, the atmosphere was light: a man installed a pair of small but powerful speakers on a picnic table and listened to rock music. And a voter who left the building ran through the crowd holding his cell phone and shouting, "You're near!"

Rick Gion, a long-time North Dakota Democrat, said he received a "all hands on deck,quot; call from the state party presidency shortly before noon on Tuesday, asking for volunteers to help with the Fargo group . Gion spent much of his time helping disabled people, families with babies and other people who had not dressed for the occasion to move in.

"People are very excited to get President Trump out of office," Gion said. "The lines are long and people are very patient."

North Dakota changed this year from traditional committees to the so-called "fire committees,quot; that work very similarly to typical elections, with voters able to stand, vote and leave. The parties carried out the process, and the Democrats had 14 locations open across the state from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m., with a mail delivery option as well. Around 250 people were still lining up in Fargo when 7 p.m. Closing time those people were allowed to vote and ended around 8 p.m. Party spokesman Alex Rohr said voters in Grand Forks, home of the University of North Dakota, were also not complete until about the same time.

"We have seen an exciting number of new voters and many people who need help searching for their constituencies, which adds some time to the prosecution," Rohr said by email. "When we saw long lines, we activated additional volunteers, staff and equipment." The party allowed everyone in a row at the polls near the vote.

Fourteen committed delegates were at stake for Sanders and Biden. With much larger prizes at stake in other places, none of the candidates had done much in the state. President Donald Trump had no opposition in the Republican Party caucuses.

Sanders won North Dakota just four years ago, beating Hillary Clinton in the traditional format that rewards highly organized campaigns with fervent supporters willing to invest the time needed to carry out the process. The modified process was expected to be more friendly with Biden.

The limited locations and the eight-hour window to vote, less time than a traditional election and no capacity for people to vote before work, meant more pressure on caucus sites. Rohr said both were based on the "voluntary force,quot; of the party. He noted that the party gave voters a mail-in option for people who did not want or could not travel considerable distances to vote, or who otherwise had problems.

The Democrats were looking for a participation many times greater than the 3,400 people who participated in the 2016 assemblies. Despite the wait, several voters interviewed by The Associated Press said they didn't care.

Bob Pieri, a professor at North Dakota State University and the last voter in line at Fargo when he was cut Tuesday night, said Democrats should be happy with the big turnout.

"They've left the carpentry," said Siad Pieri, who declined to say who he supports and gave his age only at 70. "In previous elections there has been almost no one to populate the polling place."

Heather Davin, 20, a student at North Dakota State University, parked half a mile away and finally voted for Sanders, who said he "has more common sense in what he is talking about."

"I am very surprised, very happy to see all these people representing the state," said Davin. "Do your exercise and get your vote."

Connor Marchus, 20, another Sanders supporter who attends the state of North Dakota, also liked the renewed caucus format.

"It's a small inconvenience, but in general when you look at the big picture, it's great that so many people vote," he said.

Linda Day, 80, of Fargo, voted for Biden.

"He is my man. I guess I'm a little progressive, but I'm worried that Bernie can beat Trump, and I'm worried that Bernie has another heart attack, "Day said." The other thing is that I think Trump is very afraid of Biden. "

