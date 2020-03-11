Benjamin Ferencz: "We should have put Osama bin Laden on trial,quot; | History news

Benjamin Ferencz, the The last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, was born 100 years ago, on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania

his Hungarian Jew The family moved to New York when he was 10 months old.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, he joined an artillery battalion of the US Army. UU. In 1943. When World War II was ending, he served as a war crimes investigator and visited many Nazi concentration camps when they were released.

Upon his return to New York, he was recruited by Telford Taylor, a prosecutor of senior Nazi officials, return to Germany to work on war crimes trials in Nuremberg.

Ferencz was named chief prosecutor in what was described as the largest murder trial in history: the "Einsatzgruppen case," referring to the SS paramilitary death squads, or Schutzstaffel, the low organization Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party

Since then, Ferencz has fought for the victims of war and continues to believe that alleged war criminals deserve a fair trial.

Al Jazeera: You are 100 years old. How are you still happy to have witnessed so much tragedy and what are your biggest fears?

Benjamin Ferencz: I do not have any other option! Of the horrors that I have seen as a liberator of the fields and a member of the American army. I was honorably discharged and awarded five battle stars for having survived the landing on Normandy Beach. But nothing compared to concentration camps where people were killed.

Now we have the ability of cyberspace to cut the electricity grid on planet Earth. That means we can kill everyone now.

The Russians have this power and the Chinese have this power. We will be like the rest of the lifeless planets that circulate in the stratosphere. That is what I fear for future generations. I am not afraid of anything myself. I was not afraid during the war and I am not afraid for myself now.

We need to change our thinking and stop glorifying war. The law is better than war. Isn't that obvious to everyone?

Al Jazeera: How did you feel in that room before the high-ranking Nazis at the Nuremberg trials?

Ferencz: I was not afraid. I was absolutely at ease. I stood there in front of the 22 defendants who seemed so arrogant. I knew I had the evidence to condemn them. I rested my case in two days. I never let fear interfere with what I had to do.

Al Jazeera: How did you feel at the end of the trial?

Ferencz: I listened soberly. I made my own list of what I thought the prayers would be and, in fact, the judges were more severe. I certainly didn't feel at any time, "Hooray for me." He was very sober, very quiet in the courtroom. The judge said: & # 39; This court sentences him to death by hanging … & # 39; And again.

I felt that the defendant had just fallen into hell, one at a time. My head hurt a lot. I did not feel proud or successful. I realized that these were human beings who were going to be hanged.

Al Jazeera: At that time, German citizens were interested in the trials?

Ferencz: The German people were not very interested in the trials. They were more interested in knowing where they were going to get their next loaf of bread. There was no fraternization with Germans.

However, I was disappointed that in all my time, both in Nuremberg and elsewhere, I never met a German who expressed remorse for the atrocities.

Al Jazeera: Is there enough awareness of the Nuremberg trials in the United States?

Ferencz: There can always be more awareness. There is not enough. Nuremberg took a big step forward. We try to replace the rule of law with murder.

Crimes are committed by individuals. We should give individuals the opportunity to explain their behavior in a fair trial and only if they are found guilty, according to clear laws, should they be punished.

Al Jazeera: Has the United States learned the lessons of Nuremberg?

Ferencz: Some people in the United States have but others do not. Those who still hold the reins of power have not shown respect for the rule of law.

All administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, have refused to ratify the ICC Statute. They do not want to submit US soldiers to the ICC, but the soldiers do commit crimes. And war itself is the greatest crime of all.

Al Jazeera: In recent months he has been critical of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump …

Ferencz: In the case of Iran, the president of the United States has admitted it. He said: & # 39; We took them out & # 39 ;.

I was furious about the expression. I get you out?

Why didn't he say, "We killed him?"

To disguise him as if he were taking him for a walk in the park. Who are you & # 39; taking out & # 39; and because? Are we at war with Iran? Does the fact that we consider him a "bad guy,quot; allow us to kill him and someone else?

We put Hermann Goering on trial. We should have put Soleimani on trial. The same goes for Osama bin Laden.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.