Benjamin Ferencz: the last surviving prosecutor in Nuremberg | USA UU. And canada

It seems appropriate that the last living prosecutor in Nuremberg, Benjamin Ferencz, who turns 100 today, was born in the year the League of Nations was founded and the Versailles Treaty entered into force.

The first was an omen of the most important goals of Ferencz's life's work: to establish a lasting framework for international peace and justice. And the latter unleashed the historical forces that led to the rise of Nazism, the crimes that Ferencz would pursue in the Nuremberg trials.

Ferencz was born on March 11, 1920, in a small cabin rented to his poor Jewish parents.

Only two years earlier, his birthplace had been part of Hungary, where Jewish residents had lived largely in harmony with their non-Jewish neighbors.

But after his defeat in World War I (1914-1918), Hungary ceded the territory to Romania, where anti-Semitism flourished.

Before Ferencz turned one, his family had fled the anti-Semitic persecution, boarding a boat to the United States.

Benjamin Ferencz with his son, Don, at a party celebrated before his birthday in Florida on March 6 (Courtesy: Don Ferencz)

A childhood in the kitchen of hell

When the impoverished family arrived in New York City, Ferencz's father, a one-eyed shoemaker, had difficulty finding work. They then moved to the wet basement of a neighborhood house in Hell's Kitchen, one of the poorest and most criminalized neighborhoods in the country.

Surrounded by thieves, gangs and violent criminals during his youth, Ferencz leaned for a career in law enforcement. It would eventually become what Richard Goldstone, the former chief prosecutor of the United Nations International Criminal Courts for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, would later call "the heart and soul of international criminal justice."

But his path to a pioneering career in the prosecution of war crimes and the defense of peace was not immediately clear.

The elementary schools observed the physical stature of young Ferencz (as an adult, he barely reached 5 & # 39; 2 ") and thought he was too small to enroll. Nor did it help that the only languages ​​he spoke fluently were Yiddish and Hungarian.

Eventually, however, he entered school and proved himself a brilliant student. He was transferred to an academy for gifted children before studying sociology and criminal justice at the City College of New York. From there, he received a scholarship to Harvard, where he began in the fall of 1940.

At Harvard, he volunteered to work as a research assistant for Professor Sheldon Glueck, who was writing a book called War Criminals: His Prosecution and Punishment (1944) about the war crimes committed by the Axis powers in World War II (1939-1945), which was later unleashed in Europe.

It was through this work that Ferencz began to develop an experience in the flourishing area of ​​the war crimes law.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and the subsequent entry of the United States into the war, Ferencz attempted to enlist in the United States Air Force. He was rejected for his height. His efforts to enlist in other branches of the army also remained nothing.

A witness of the Holocaust.

Ferencz graduated from Harvard in 1943 and was eventually included in a US Army artillery battalion.

Upon arriving in Europe in December of that year, he found himself in some of the most important American battlefields of the war, including the Normandy landing beaches, the frozen forests of the Battle of the Ardennes and the Siegfried Line parapets .

By the end of 1944, it was clear that the Germans had been committing atrocious and large-scale war crimes. When General George S Patton's Third Army established a war crimes investigation unit, Ferencz was transferred to it.

As part of this unit, Ferencz helped free and investigate the concentration camps of Buchenwald, Mauthausen and Flossenburg, among others. He witnessed scenes that would haunt him for the rest of his life: bodies stacked before crematoriums and skeletal human beings who barely cling to life.

"There was no time for excitement. There was no time to be surprised, to cry, for something like that," Ferencz said in the 2018 documentary Prosecuting Evil.

His son, Don Ferencz, says that the horrors of concentration camps traumatized him.

"My dad is a guy who has been traumatized by what he saw, smelled and felt with his own eyes, ears and hands," he told the documentary makers.

"I read a series of letters he wrote while releasing the fields, what he saw and what he felt. This has caused a nuclear reaction within this man and is still what he does every day."

Ferencz was honorably discharged from the army in December 1945, after winning five battle stars, and returned to New York, where he married his wife Gertrude on March 31, 1946.

Inmates are seen lying in bunk beds in the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland after their release in this undated photo, Courtesy of Yad Vashem. (Files / Brochure / Reuters)

A casual encounter

Not long before the Ferencz discharge, the Allies had begun prosecuting the main Nazi war criminals before the International Military Court in Nuremberg. This was the first of the famous Nuremberg trials. It was followed by the "subsequent Nuremberg trials,quot; of other Nazi leaders before US military courts.

Shortly after returning from Europe, Ferencz was standing in a street corner in New York when he ran into a former Harvard Law School classmate, Murray Gartner.

Gartner, at that time, worked as a legal assistant for Judge Robert Jackson of the US Supreme Court. UU., And Jackson had just been assigned as head of lawyers for the United States at the Nuremberg International Military Court.

It was the casual encounter with Gartner that finally led Ferencz to Nuremberg, where he was placed under the supervision of Brigadier General Telford Taylor. Taylor was preparing for the "Later trials of Nuremberg,quot;.

They took place in the same courtroom as the procedure of the International Military Court, in the Palace of Justice in Nuremberg, a city chosen in part for its symbolism as the place of the annual manifestations of the Nazi party and for the Reichstag session that in 1935 passed the anti-Semitic and racist laws known as the Nuremberg Laws.

In the spring of 1947, in Berlin, where Ferencz had been sent as head of the Berlin Branch to explore Nazi offices and archives, his team found an almost complete set of secret reports describing the daily activities of the Einsatzgruppen.

The Einsatzgruppen were mobile death squads of the SS that operated in the Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe. Mainly they carried out mass murders, they often shot their victims in wells excavated specifically for the purpose of ravines, ditches and quarries. Formed in 1939, it is estimated that between 1941 and 1945, they killed more than two million people, including about 1.3 million Jews and up to 250,000 Roma, as well as resistance members, homosexuals, clergy members and people with disabilities. .

Upon discovering the secret reports, Ferencz flew to Nuremberg to request authorization for a new trial. Taylor insisted that his office lacked the resources for such a trial, but Ferencz persisted.

Taylor finally relented, naming Ferencz as chief prosecutor at the Einsatzgruppen trial. It would be the ninth of the 12 "subsequent Nuremberg trials,quot;, and would see 24 commanders of the Einsatzgruppen units face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Two of them did not reach the end of the trial, one because the case against him was suspended for medical reasons and another because he committed suicide.

& # 39; A plea from mankind to the law & # 39;

The stage was set for what the Associated Press at that time described as "the greatest murder trial in history."

The men on the dock included the infamous main defendant, the SS Führer Otto Ohlendorf Brigade, an economist with a doctorate who was the commander of Einsatzgruppen D, who killed nearly 100,000 people in southern Ukraine and the Caucasus during 1941-1942.

Ferencz was 27 years old and this was his first case.

The process began with one of the most powerful opening statements of the Nuremberg trials: "It is with sadness and hope that here we reveal the deliberate killing of more than one million innocent and defenseless men, women and children. Revenge is not our goal, nor do we simply seek a just retribution. We ask this court to affirm by international criminal action, the right of man to live in peace and dignity, regardless of race or creed. The case we present is a declaration of humanity before the law. We will establish beyond the realm of doubt facts that, before the dark decade of the Third Reich, would have seemed incredible. "

He presented the prosecution's evidence, argued his motions and then questioned some of the key defendants.

In April 1948, the remaining 22 defendants were found guilty.

After this success, Taylor promoted Ferencz to the position of executive advisor, managing the conclusion of the remaining Nuremberg trials.

In 1948, while working at his Nuremberg prosecutor's office, Ferencz assumed the leadership of the Successor Organization of the Jewish Restitution, becoming the connective fabric between Holocaust prosecutions and repairs. He soon filed more than 163,000 restitution claims.

He then played a leading role in the successful negotiation of a Reparations Agreement between Israel and West Germany, an unprecedented nation-to-nation pact for atrocity compensation. He then led the institution that helped survivors get their share of the compensation agreement, the United Restitution Organization.

Nahum Goldmann, the president of the Jewish Claims Commission, center, signs an agreement between Germany and Israel in Luxembourg on September 10, 1952. Benjamin Ferencz is to the right of the image. (File: AP Photo)

By 1956, Ferencz was ready to return home with his wife and four children. He entered private practice in New York, in partnership with Telford Taylor, but continued his efforts to ensure reparations, presenting a series of important cases for Holocaust survivors over the next two decades.

& # 39; All roads lead to Nuremberg & # 39;

In the 1970s, Ferencz no longer only sought to prosecute those accused of committing atrocities; He was also focusing on prevention.

His defense contributed to Resolution 3314 of the United Nations General Assembly, which sought to define the crime of aggression.

He played an important role in the adoption in 1998 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the treaty established by the ICC, whose statute finally incorporated the definition of the crime of aggression that it had helped to formulate.

In 2011, Ferencz delivered a part of the closing statement at the ICC First trial – of Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo.

He had closed the circle, from an initial declaration in Nuremberg to a final declaration in The Hague.

As Philippe Sands, professor at UCL and legal advisor of the Gambia in his case of genocide against Myanmar for his treatment of the Rohingya in the International Court of Justice puts it: "(As regards international criminal justice), all roads lead to Nuremberg. It is a straight line from Nuremberg to the Rohingya / Myanmar case in The Hague."

Mark Drumbl is a law professor at the universities of Washington and Lee. Explain how "Nuremberg could have been a unique event of victorious allies prosecuting the losing side."

"Instead," he explains, "Ferencz worked hard to create international institutions that were permanent in nature. These institutions would not have existed without a vision of justice that began in Nuremberg."

But, for Ferencz, it was a particular disappointment that the United States, despite playing an important role in Nuremberg, did not ratify the ICC Statute.

It is a disappointment shared by his son, Don Ferencz, who told Al Jazeera: "By not joining as a member of the ICC, the United States has turned its back on the Nuremberg lessons. But ironically, neither France nor the United Kingdom has ratified the ICC's amendments on the crime of aggression. Although the base soldiers in the United States, France and the United Kingdom can be tried for violations of the laws of war, the politicians who send them fighting and dying in violation of the prohibition of aggressive war crime is still not accountable to the law. "

& # 39; Law, not war & # 39;

Ferencz is known for saying that "war turns murderers into decent people."

Speaking with Al Jazeera before his birthday, he extended this idea, saying: "We must stop glorifying war. I have never heard of a war that does not kill the innocent."

For Ruti Teitel, a professor at the New York Law School, Ferencz's enduring legacy is his work for the anti-war movement, particularly the nuclear weapons movement.

"Ben's best quote, which I think sums up his lasting legacy, is & # 39; I prefer the law to war in all circumstances & # 39;", explains Teitel.

Since his retirement, Ferencz has been dedicated to advocating for peace, without getting tired of repeating his characteristic mantra: "Law, not war."

Leila Sadat, a law professor at the University of Washington Law School, says: "Ben was writing about world peace when he was not popular … Since my first meeting with him, I have never ceased to be surprised by his moral clarity, indefatigable energy and fighting spirit. "

While he has never sought praise, he has received many. He received the Erasmus Prize, the German government granted him the highest civil honor and the work of his life was recognized by the Hungarian government.

But, says Don, it has never been officially recognized by the United States government. "Perhaps," Don reflects, "the lack of recognition of those who defend the rule of law reflects the political reality of our times."

Bones in the grass

When he visited Auschwitz for the first time just after the war, Benjamin Ferencz collected small bones in the grass.

He says he said to himself: "I don't want to forget why I came to Germany."

"We believe that progress is based on institutions," reflects Drumbl. "But sometimes a single individual, counteracting trends, can have a big impact."

"Ben's qualities of individuality, tenacity and courage are crucial as we look to the future to face the challenges of future generations."

Before his father's 100th birthday, Don shared an anecdote about him.

"Most people don't know that until about 95 years of age, my father stood upside down for about five minutes every day. "

Suitable, perhaps, for a man who has spent his life trying to correct a world upside down by the war and inhumanity of man towards man.