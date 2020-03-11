Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are & # 39; & # 39; Without a doubt & # 39; & # 39; a couple

It seems like things are heating up between Ben Affleck Y Anna de Armas.

Last week, the two of us Deep water The co-stars were photographed together in their hometown of Havana, Cuba, sparking romance rumors. Last weekend, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, started vacationing in Costa Rica and E! The news has learned that they have been showing a lot of PDAs.

"They are definitely a couple," a witness told E! News on Wednesday. "They have been kissing, snuggling together and hugging each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like to take photos of themselves. Ben seems happy and dizzy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very interested in Ana."

"They have been relaxed at their beach house," said the witness. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They have gone for a walk every day and they look very happy together."