Baaghi 3 witnesses a jump at the box office of Holi

The amazing chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi (2016) encouraged manufacturers to bring the duo back to the big screen in the third part of the franchise. Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan hit theaters last Friday and the cash counters have not stopped ringing since then.

Shraddha and Tiger & # 39; s Baaghi 3 made Rs 17.50 crore on their opening day, followed by Rs 16.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 20.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.06 crore on Monday and witnessed a good jump to win Rs 14.05 million rupees on Tuesday, making the overall total a whopping Rs 76.94 rupees in just five days. The film is getting a good response at the box office even though critics gave mixed reviews. Well, we are sure that the film will enter the club of 100 million rupees this weekend.