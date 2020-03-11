Aymeric Laporte says that former Man City assistant Mikel Arteta can & # 39; achieve great things & # 39; | Soccer news

















Aymeric Laporte says that Mikel Arteta is a "great manager,quot; and hopes to see him when Manchester City faces Arsenal.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte says his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta "will achieve great things,quot; as a manager.

City takes the new Arsenal from the side of Arteta, lives in Sky sports, on Wednesday and Laporte says he owes the Spanish a lot for his time in the Etihad.

"Mikel is a great coach and, for me, he has been one of the best people I've met in Manchester," Laporte said.

"Try to help the players all the time, he had a very good relationship with everyone and especially me."

"I think he is a great coach and will do great things in his career as a coach."

City is 25 points from Premier League leader Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp's team is just one victory away from the title.

But Laporte says it is important that he and his teammates focus on the Champions League and the FA Cup, so they are both in dispute.

He said: "We have to look positively because if we look at the Premier League, we know it is difficult or impossible to achieve."

Aymeric Laporte is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not play on Wednesday

"But we have two other competitions to fight and we will fight until the end to try to win these trophies."

"You think of (Liverpool's leadership) but we have to focus on ourselves and what we do and try to do our best."

"Personally, I was injured for a long time this season, which was a bad thing for me and for the club too. Now we have to concentrate on the next steps and see what happens."

Guardiola: Arteta has an advantage on Wednesday

Pep Guardiola admits that Mikel Arteta has a key advantage while preparing his side of Arsenal to face Manchester City.

The 49-year-old former assistant returns to Etihad for the first time since leaving the city in December in a reorganized clash of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta is excited for his first return to Manchester City on Wednesday after leaving to take over Arsenal.

Guardiola is known for his meticulous attention to detail and thorough analysis of opponents, but acknowledges that Arteta has the advantage this time.

He said: "He has more information about us than I do about the Arsenal team, but that's normal."

"It was a lot of hours working together, in thoughts and ideas, solving problems, before the game and during and after the game, especially identifying the quality of the players."

"He knows exactly how we love this game and the quality of the players. I imagine what he thinks a little, but I haven't been in his locker room since he was a manager and I don't know his players."