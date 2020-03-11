AWS Summit San Francisco, the latest to cancel for fear of coronaviruses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – On a growing list of major Bay Area events that were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Web Services announced that its next summit in San Francisco has been canceled.

“After a careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 in San Francisco and hearing the guidance provided by local authorities, Amazon Web Services made the decision to cancel the AWS San Francisco 2020 Summit, which was scheduled for January 14 April at the Moscone Center, ”said the tech giant in a statement.

AWS said it hopes to relaunch the conference as a "fully digital experience,quot; in May. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Another Moscone Center event, the Google Cloud Next Conference scheduled for April 6 and 8, was canceled earlier this month.

The cancellation of the AWS event occurs when the organizers of the RSA cybersecurity conference, which took place at the Moscone Center at the end of February, announced that two event attendees tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the assistants, a Connecticut software engineer, was reportedly hospitalized after his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, San Francisco city officials have banned "non-essential group events,quot; at city-owned facilities for two weeks to help stop the spread of the virus. Supervisor Aaron Peskin has called for even stricter measures, banning all large-scale events.

In Santa Clara County, which is the most affected in the state by the coronavirus, mass meetings of more than 1,000 people have already been banned.

Other Bay Area technology conferences canceled due to coronavirus concerns include the Google I / O conference scheduled for May at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, and the Facebook F8 conference, which was supposed to take place at the Convention Center from San José in June.