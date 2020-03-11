Australian GP: the preview of the need to meet before the first match of F1 2020

Watch the Australian GP live exclusively on Sky Sports F1 this weekend; Qualifying at 6am on Saturday, Race at 5.10am on Sunday







Formula 1 is back. It's time to get excited about the Australian GP with our essential breakthrough for the opening of the 2020 season.

From the appointments of teams and drivers, to your Sky Sports F1 times for each session and show, we have you covered for the weekend.

There are also some essential functions you should expect …

The battle lines are drawn: what they say

Toto Wolff, Mercedes: "Finally it is time to compete again and we are eager for the new season. The team has worked very hard to build a new car and we are eager to see what it can do when driving in anger. We managed to arrive during most of our program as planned in the winter tests, however, we face some reliability problems that we needed to solve. We are glad we found these problems in the tests instead of a race weekend, as we could work to solve them without any penalty ".

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari: "The first race of the season is always special and I think it will allow us to have a better idea than what we had when trying out the hierarchy between the teams."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull: "I feel good and we are pushing hard as a team. Honda is also pushing hard. You always want improvements and have done a lot since last year. The real advantage is that what they say they will always offer in terms of development always happens and I'm sure That will be the case again this year. I think we can move forward and challenge again as we did in the past. We have the right people on the team and I think we have everything we need to challenge, especially with Honda's dedication. I'd like to start the strong season, because then it's really underway, but we won't know where we stand until Q2 and Q3 on Saturday in Melbourne, which is where all the hard work during the winter really counts. "

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari: "After a long winter working on the construction and development of our car, the time has come to get a first indication of our level of performance and how effective are the improvements we have made in recent months. We know that the opposition is strong, but we also know that it is the beginning of a long season where the development rate, reliability and our operational effectiveness will be key. We are preparing to face all these challenges as a united team, aware of the progress that needs to be made and proud of the support of our fans around the world. In what is a difficult time for Italy and the world as a whole, as part of a world sport, it is our obligation to try to smile on people's faces as they prepare to see first race of the season with the same sense of anticipation as ourselves. "

Carlos Sainz, McLaren: "We knew the car well during the six days of testing, but you can never be sure where your competitors are until the first race. What I am sure of is that we are ready for the challenge." The excitement of the fans, the atmosphere around the track and the tension before the lights go out make for an incredible weekend. I'm looking forward to the first battle on the track of the season "

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault: "After a good end to the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​we headed to Australia with ambition but with a touch of caution given the relative ignorance of the level of competence of our rivals. The first race is the moment when everyone in the grill show his true hand. "

Lando Norris, McLaren: "I can't wait to compete again in Australia, this time with the benefit of the one-year experience behind me. My rookie season had a good start there in 2019, but as always, I'm looking to improve wherever I am. I feel much safer when entering this season than last year, and I'm really excited to get back in the car. "

The videos you should watch before the weekend

"We are lucky to have the opportunity to organize this great event." The executive president of the Australian GP, ​​Andrew Westacott, tells Sky Sports News why the event takes place amid concerns about the coronavirus.

From racing with Mercedes to the challenges of milk with McLaren: here is a sample of what we have in Sky Sports F1 this year.

"To whom it may concern …": An essential follow-up guide with Valtteri Bottas, winner of the Australian GP last year.

Our team, including 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Paul Di Resta and Ted Kravitz, will provide an expert analysis of Melbourne over the weekend, and you can follow all the action in Sky Sports F1.

Why does Lewis Hamilton begin his quest for a seventh world title on the verge of F1's greatest grandeur?

He has shown that he is a star, and now Max Verstappen could have a car that contends for the title. Can you challenge Hamilton?

