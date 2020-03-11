Australian Court Hears Final Statement on Cardinal Pell's Sexual Abuse Case | News

Cardinal George Pell's last appeal against his convictions for child sexual abuse was opened Wednesday in the Australian High Court, with his destiny now in the hands of the country's most important judges.

The 78-year-old, serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirs in the 1990s, was not present at the two-day High Court hearing in Canberra, where his lawyers will present a final offer to clean his Name. .

Pell's supporters gathered outside the Superior Court building, waving Australian flags and carrying signs that read: "Cardinal Pell is innocent forever,quot; and "Keep the faith, Cardinal Pell,quot;.

In December 2018, a jury found the former Vatican treasurer, who once helped choose potatoes, guilty of five counts of abuse of 13-year-old children in a Melbourne cathedral while he was archbishop of the city.

Pell, who served as treasurer of the Vatican under Pope Francis, is the highest ranking official in the Catholic Church to be convicted of sexual crimes against children.

He was sentenced in March 2019 and lost a first appeal in August, a decision that saw the division of a panel of three judges into a 2-1 verdict.

The case confronted the cleric against a former victim of the choir now in his 30s, whom two of the judges considered "very convincing,quot; and someone who "clearly was not a liar, was not a ghost and was a witness of the truth,quot; .

However, the third judge considered that the man's account "contained discrepancies,quot; and that there was a "significant possibility,quot; that Pell did not commit the crimes.

& # 39; Wrong judicial method & # 39;

In court presentations, Pell's legal team argued that the majority judges applied a "wrong judicial method,quot; that required the cleric to "establish real innocence instead of simply pointing out the doubt."

Pell's lawyer, Bret Walker, told the court on Wednesday that a key factor that made Pell's alleged offenses unlikely was that they took place after Sunday's mass in a busy area of ​​St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, not in secret or private settings, "unlike so many frightening historical cases of inappropriate sexual behavior."

In response, the prosecution described the reasons for the appeal as "problematic,quot; and said the argument "hides the evidence,quot; that supports the victim's story.

Pell became a cardinal in 2003 at the time of Pope John Paul II and was appointed treasurer of the Vatican during the time of Pope Francis (File: Osservatore Romano / Reuters)

The case was based solely on the testimony of Pell's surviving victim, since the other, who is not known to have talked about the abuse, died of a drug overdose in 2014. Neither of them can be identified for legal reasons.

The law professor at the University of Melbourne, Jeremy Gans, said it was difficult to predict the outcome of the closely monitored appeal, being heard by a full bank of seven judges.

The judges could cancel the appeal immediately or wait several months to make their ruling.

Prolonged process

Gans said the Superior Court could also decide that the judges of the appeals court made a mistake by watching the video evidence of the original trial and sending them the case.

"The only big breakthrough is that they have said they are interested in whether the Court of Appeals did the right thing by watching the video," he told AFP news agency.

"That was not on the table, but the High Court has now potentially put it on the table," he said.

If that happened, it would drag an already long process even further, a result that the father of the dead victim is eager to avoid.

"This process continues to affect your physical and mental health," said lawyer Lisa Flynn on Tuesday.

"If the Superior Court allows George Pell to be released from jail, our client says he will lose all faith in our legal system," he added.