Austin Ekeler makes the recruitment launch to Tom Brady to join the shippers – Up News Info Boston

BOSTON (Up News Info) – Austin Ekeler has just signed a brilliant new contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Soon you will have a bright new quarterback. Looks like he hopes it's Tom Brady.

Ekeler was a guest on "NFL Total Access,quot; on the NFL Network, and when Philip Rivers' stay with the Chargers ended, he was asked if he would like to play with Tom Brady. The answer was a resounding yes, and something else.

"I think it would be amazing to play with Tom Brady," said Ekeler. "I feel like I have been playing with Philip and he is like CABRA and has been in the Chargers' organization for so long that it is a kind of legend there." And then we have Tom Brady, who is on the other side of the country, and he is the legend there. So, if I could play with them, it would be an incredible opportunity. I feel like I can play with two GOATs for more than a century. "

Ekeler was then asked to make his presentation to convince Brady to move his life to Los Angeles.

"Well, the only thing, here's why I think it would be a good option," Ekeler replied. "We just lost a lot of leadership in Philip Rivers, so it's like, it's fine. There's a void there now. Also Russell Okung, one of our tackles, was changed. He was also one of the leaders of our team. Then there's a void. in the leadership right there. And it’s an opportunity for people to step forward. But if you bring a guy like Tom Brady into the room, he’s been there, done that. He already has the leadership qualities and has already proven to be a winner. Then we could build something around that too. "

Hostess Lindsay Rhodes noted that that The case was more a plea than a tone. Ekeler adjusted.

"I feel we have the pieces to run, regardless of who it is (the quarterback)," Ekeler said. "I feel that this emptiness is there, but someone is going to fill it. But we only have the talent around it to be whoever that person is, make that person succeed and make it a little easier for them, either run the ball or pass the ball. "

Ekeler, the Chargers and the world of football in general will receive their answer about Brady in about a week. Until then, recruitment launches will continue to be broadcast.