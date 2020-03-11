Attendance at Colorado state basketball tournaments is limited to essential team personnel only

With the Colorado high school basketball season slated to wrap up this weekend, CHSAA announced that attendance at state tournaments will be limited to essential team personnel due to the coronavirus.

Restricted attendance comes the same night that Governor Jared Polis urged people at risk for coronaviruses to avoid large gatherings like sporting events.

"While this decision is difficult, we want students who have worked so hard to have a culminating event that reflects the commitment they have made throughout the season," Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said via CHSAANow.

“We knew this was an evolving situation, and our goal was to have a tournament that continued without interruption. But circumstances have changed with this pandemic, and the focus should now be on how we give children the experience of a state champion event. ”

Only people who are on the official CHSAA door list by schools will be able to enter the respective places. Media with passes issued by CHSAA may attend. The games will be available for streaming on the NFHS network.

The final rounds of the state tournaments begin Thursday at the Denver Coliseum (Class 5A and 4A), the University of Denver (Class 3A), the Budweiser Events Center (Class 2A) and the Bank of Colorado Arena (Class 1A). All championship games are on Saturdays.

CHSAA said a ticket refund policy will be launched Thursday.