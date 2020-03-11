At South Station, don't have last minute song lists.

If you go to the South Station in the hope of taking a look at the departure board just before your train zips, you will soon have no luck.

Starting March 18, track lists will leave the screens one minute before the scheduled departure of Commuter Rail, according to Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola.

"If a passenger is on these screens, he cannot reach the train reasonably or safely in 60 seconds," Mazzola told Boston.com in an email on Wednesday. “In the past, passengers ran to take a train and, in many cases, tried to board a train that was already leaving: a moving train.

"There have been injuries on several occasions, and this initiative aims to prevent these passenger injuries as much as possible," he said.

The change will be applied to most of the screens around the station, except for the signage at the end of the platform of a train leaving, as passengers could do so safely on board from there, according to Mazzola.

Keolis has used the approach successfully in other rail networks, but the company and the MBTA "plan to review it here before considering it at other important stations," Mazzola said.