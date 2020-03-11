As coronavirus testing increases, some labs fear shortages of other supplies

Laboratories across the country are now facing a potential shortage of key materials and chemicals needed to test for the new coronavirus, as cases spread to more than two-thirds of states and global pandemic strains that are still testing. plus resources.
Some laboratory managers say they are already running out of supplies needed to extract RNA from nasal swabs, a crucial initial step that is separate from the millions of test kits the federal government has promised to send to each state. Others say they are considering whether to borrow some materials from other research labs that are not involved in creating or running coronavirus tests.
And some laboratory managers are concerned about the future availability of the reagents, or chemical ingredients, used in the tests themselves. Several laboratories have also said that they have had trouble obtaining virus samples that are necessary to validate the tests to ensure that they are correctly identifying the positive samples.
Public health officials and healthcare providers have called for sufficient testing to be done following a failed deployment of test kits by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a delay from the Food Administration and Drugs to allow independent laboratories to develop their own test, leading to weeks of delays in detecting the spread of the virus in the country.
"The lack of evidence in the United States is a debacle," said Dr. Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "We are supposed to be the best biomedical power in the world and we cannot do something that almost all other countries are doing on a scale of orders of magnitude greater."
Today, public health laboratories in every state say they are conducting the tests, and academic and commercial laboratories have struggled to increase their capabilities to detect the virus.
But Washington, New York and California are leading states with hundreds of cases, as officials warned again on Wednesday that the numbers will continue to rise.
People also report that they still can't get tested, in some cases because doctors and hospitals are evaluating patients based on their symptoms and whether they are indicative of the common virus or flu.
RNA extraction kits "are generally things we wouldn't even wonder if they were running out, because they're always around," said Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "But in this case, because everyone in the world is trying to extract RNA right now, they seem to be low."
At the University of California, Los Angeles, the chief of the microbiology section of the medical center's clinical laboratory was so concerned about his supply of RNA extraction kits manufactured by the Qiagen company that he recently e-mailed his colleagues in the university research labs asking if they had any. "While our researchers were eager to help, none were using the kit in their labs," said Elaine Schmidt, a spokeswoman for the medical center.
Eric Blank, program director for the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said his group has also been hearing about pending orders for retrieval kits and other supplies. Now that independent laboratories can run their own tests, "it is increasing at a very rapid rate," Blank said. "It just depends on how quickly the manufacturers of some of these other auxiliary materials needed to run the tests can increase their production."
Qiagen, a leading maker of RNA extraction kits, said in a statement this week that due to the coronavirus outbreak, demand is "challenging our ability to supply certain products,quot; and that production was increasing at sites in Germany, Spain and Maryland.
Roche, another supplier of laboratory materials and equipment, said in a statement: "Our manufacturing network has strong business continuity plans to deal with the impact of a potential health crisis and is actively evaluating and monitoring this evolving health situation." .
The F.D.A. and C.D.C. They have also said they are on the lookout for possible shortages. The F.D.A. He said this week that he was "monitoring this problem and has heard from some manufacturers with questions about alternative reagents, extraction methods and platforms." He said he was offering guidance to the labs and updates on the matter. on your website.
But removal kits are not the only supply item with uncertain availability. The American Society for Microbiologists said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned,quot; about a possible shortage of the reagents needed to perform the tests and other materials. "Increased demand for testing has the potential to deplete the supplies needed to perform the tests themselves," the society said.
On Monday, the C.D.C. revised its guidelines to allow the collection of one sample swab instead of the two previously required, a move that society says would halve the required amount of test reagents.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the C.D.C., told Politico on Tuesday that the agency was awaiting the supply of materials necessary to conduct the tests. But, when asked how the agency would deal with the shortage of RNA extraction kits, he said, "I don't know the answer to that question."
Integrated DNA technologies, which the C.D.C. He says he is making millions of coronavirus test kits, he declined to comment.
Labs have also said that they have found it difficult to obtain so-called positive controls, or samples of the virus to ensure that the tests work correctly.
"We have requested this from a couple of providers, but it has taken some time to register for the controls to be shipped," said Dr. Jim Dunn, director of medical microbiology and virology at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, which He is now running his own coronavirus test for hospital patients.
Veronique Greenwood and Denise Grady contributed reporting.