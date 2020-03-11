As coronavirus testing increases, some labs fear shortages of other supplies

Laboratories across the country are now facing a potential shortage of key materials and chemicals needed to test for the new coronavirus, as cases spread to more than two-thirds of states and global pandemic strains that are still testing. plus resources.

Some laboratory managers say they are already running out of supplies needed to extract RNA from nasal swabs, a crucial initial step that is separate from the millions of test kits the federal government has promised to send to each state. Others say they are considering whether to borrow some materials from other research labs that are not involved in creating or running coronavirus tests.

%MINIFYHTMLcb9a842b721c34068d0fb30fc86a8f6011% %MINIFYHTMLcb9a842b721c34068d0fb30fc86a8f6012%

And some laboratory managers are concerned about the future availability of the reagents, or chemical ingredients, used in the tests themselves. Several laboratories have also said that they have had trouble obtaining virus samples that are necessary to validate the tests to ensure that they are correctly identifying the positive samples.

Public health officials and healthcare providers have called for sufficient testing to be done following a failed deployment of test kits by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a delay from the Food Administration and Drugs to allow independent laboratories to develop their own test, leading to weeks of delays in detecting the spread of the virus in the country.