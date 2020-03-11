Arjun Kapoor flaunts his movements in the first Sandeep song Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who began their trip on the big screen along with Ishaqzaade, returned with their latest offer from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film follows two fleeing characters: Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra) and Pinky (Arjun Kapoor). The movie's trailer was released online a few weeks ago and has excited fans of watching Arjun and Parineeti share the screen again.

Early today, the creators released the first song from the movie entitled Faraar. The song is a cheerful number and has a pretty catchy rhythm. Anu Malik has lent his voice to the song and has also co-written it with director Dibakar Banerjee. While we couldn't see Parineeti's pace in this one, Arjun's steps will surely get his attention.

In addition to Arjun and Parineeti, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles. After facing multiple delays, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will launch on March 20.