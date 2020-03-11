Are Jennifer Aniston and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filming a movie together? This is the subject of a new report of the next edition of March 16, 2020 of the New Zealand publication Women's Day. The article talked about Shiloh's acting skills and how he captured the acting error of his parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Shiloh expressed the character Shuai Shuai in the 2016 movie Kung Fu Panda starring his mother, but it seems that now Shiloh wants to face the camera and act. According to the report, Jennifer Aniston and Shiloh will appear in the next movie. The goree girls And Brad Pitt is the one who united the two!

At this point, nobody has confirmed that the report is true and although there is a movie called The goree girls In production, no information has been given about the project since December 2016, but Jennifer Aniston is co-producing the project.

%MINIFYHTML5e4091978f0c5d92a65b9f9c2c077aa711% %MINIFYHTML5e4091978f0c5d92a65b9f9c2c077aa712%

A source addressed to the magazine.

"After Jen revealed that Shiloh had a small role, Brad got Ange to accept that filming would not interfere with his studies." But Ange is apparently furious, even more so since her daughter would star alongside Brad's first wife. "

These two give a new definition of "former friends." https://t.co/jUpWR5qeRi – In weekly contact (@intouchweekly) March 9, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been the subject of numerous rumors and gossip since the couple spent time together on Jennifer's birthday and during the holidays. They also reconnected at the awards this year, something Angelina Jolie did not attend.

Many people believe that Jennifer and Brad have been back together, although none have confirmed it. It has been reported in gossip rags that Jennifer and Brad are planning their wedding and are preparing to adopt a girl named Georgia, named for George Clooney!

According to reports (and unidentified sources), Jennifer always wanted to have a child and decided on adoption. These reports have not been verified.

Ad

What you think? Do you think Jennifer Aniston is really going to play Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in her movie? Goree's girls?



Post views:

0 0