Apeirogon: another colonialist step in commercial publishing | Israel

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently bought the cinematographic rights of a novel about "Israel Palestine,quot; before its publication, something that can lead us to a cultural moment of unfortunate deja vu.

In the mid-1950s, powerful Hollywood executives financed the writing of a novel by Leon Uris to sell a pro-Israel agenda to the Western popular imagination.

The result was Exodus, a bestseller turned into a highly successful movie. He narrated a true event (a ship carrying Jewish refugees sailing to Palestine) as the seed of an elaborate myth: a land without a people for a landless people, which functioned to hide the indigenous stewards of the land.

It was the romantic and happy ending that Europe needed after the genocide of its own Jewish citizenship. The people surpassed it by millions and refused to accept that it was anything but absolute, with biblical authority to begin with.

But it was, as everyone knows now, a lie.

Palestine already had an ancient and extensive society, and when European Zionists descended to their country, committing well-documented massacres and pogroms to expel them, the Palestinians asked the world for help, without success. Only when we organized into armed guerrillas and hijacked airplanes, the world was finally forced to count on our existence.

Unable to support the claim that Palestine was never without its people, the Zionists changed the narrative, through countless films, books, advertisements, to one that caricatured the Palestinians as irrational and two-dimensional Arab terrorists, representations that still persist in Popular media

Then came the internet, and social networks made the world smaller. Suddenly, the masses had access to videos, photos, eyewitness accounts, independent media, human rights audits and UN reports that exposed the sadistic Israeli oppression of the Palestinians.

& # 39; It's complicated & # 39; and other changing myths

Israel has failed in the last two decades, trying to solve a strategy to deal with this popular revelation of its colonial rot. It has become more difficult to obscure Palestinian humanity.

Israel has signed an agreement with Facebook and has collaborated with other major social media companies to censor the Palestinian pages; He has spotted Israel's critics as anti-Semites, destroying careers and worse; has established a "Lawfare Project,quot; to drag students and activists through the courts; and has successfully promoted legislation worldwide to criminalize criticism of Israel.

On the cultural front, Israel has been deploying public relations campaigns, as its supporters saturate public talks with bites, such as "it is complicated," a "conflict,quot; that "has been going on for thousands of years."

Unfortunately, the "two-sided,quot; discourse feeds us, as if the destruction of a defenseless indigenous society was a matter of two equal parts that simply do not understand each other, but only need a little push, perhaps a dialogue, to love each other. and viola! Kumbaya, my lord.

And yet, none of these great efforts has dampened the rising tide of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, a global popular resistance movement that has involved millions of people around the world fed up with the extraordinary impunity and the continued colonization of Palestine by Israel.

In short, nothing has come close to duplicating Exodus' spectacular advertising feat. Until, perhaps, now.

Apepeogon

Enter Apeirogon.

Apeirogon is a geometric shape with an infinite number of countable sides. It is also the title of the last novel by Colum McCann, a kind of infinite impulse to the discourse of the "two sides,quot; of Israel.

The novel is more a biography than a fiction. It is based on the real-life story of a friendship between a Palestinian and an Israeli: Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian whose daughter, Abir, was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier in 2007 and Rami Elhanan, an Israeli whose daughter, Smadar was killed in a suicide bombing in 1997.

His central message is about the power of empathy, and both men fully support the book. I spoke with Bassam Aramin, who informed me that the three will go on tour together. But like Exodus, it tells a true story to sell a much bigger lie.

Colonizers and natives

Imagine this (to borrow from McCann's writing style): somewhere in the Pine Ridge Reserve, a girl from the Oglala Lakota Nation, whose head was shattered by the petulant son of a white settler, dies bleeding in the helpless arms his father's. Another white settler befriends the father of the native girl (it must be at the behest of the white man because the father cannot leave the reserve), and a friendship between the two men flourishes from their common anguish of having lost a son. The white man's daughter had been killed by a group of young Braves who attacked an invading settlement. The friendship between the two men is real. The loss that pursues them during all their days is the same.

Along comes a novelist, who is so moved by this unusual friendship, the story behind it and what he feels represents a hope for the future of the nation, who decides to write a book about them. It is a kind of effort to amplify the voice of peace, born of the stubborn belief that anything can be resolved by the benevolent enthusiasm of well-meaning people.

The writer does not attempt to ignore the horrors inflicted on native bodies. In fact, it presents a true face of colonial blood and trauma. But here's the trick: it presents the violence of a local native rebellion alike, and describes the insecurity and fear that white settlers must tragically endure as a result of indigenous resistance to their settlements.

There is an implicit parity, see? All fear is equal, all violence is equal, all insecurity is equal. Father Oglala Sioux tells the writer how he could see white humanity for the first time through this friendship. The white man tells him the same about indigenous humanity.

And so, the genocidal engine of American colonialism, which, together with slavery, boosted its entire economy, becomes a great misunderstanding, a problem that must be solved through dialogue, empathy and the simple understanding that, as McCann cites to his Palestinian epiphany of the protagonist: "They also have families."

Replace the Palestinians with Oglala Lakota, Palestine for the Pine Ridge reservation and Israelis for the white settlers (although that does not need to change), and in a nutshell, it has the highly anticipated and long-awaited novel by Colum McCann, which may well become in a movie blockbuster.

I want to make it clear that I am not comparing or equating forms or cases of injustice. I am trying to clarify, using a historical horror (in retrospect) understood, that it is the height of the lie to suggest that the stories of individual relationships in circumstances of enormous power disparities are anything but normalization, and certainly not a challenge to machinations. that sustain structural oppression.

An analogy can also be made with the Apartheid of South Africa in a Bantustan, or Belgium in the Congo, or Nazi Germany in the Warsaw ghetto, or the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi. After all, members of those horrible institutions also had families, didn't they?

Exodus 2.0

Apeirogon is potentially Exodus 2.0: updated, restarted and adjusted to raise public awareness about Palestinian suffering under the yoke of relentless Israeli terror.

I asked Bassam if he read it. "I tried, but it was too painful," he said. I can see why, because McCann extends the details of the murders of two little girls, spreading small pieces here and there on hundreds of pages, adding a new detail with each repetition, until one is not so startled by what it was agonizing to read the book. First several times. It is an interesting way to convey the normalization of violence, if that is what McCann intended.

Interspersed in history are disparate fragments of united information, from patterns of migration of birds and ancient kings, to the Sistine Chapel and explosives, in a kind of forced depth that aims to unite all things everywhere and at any time, all somehow, in relation to "Palestinian Israel."

In other words, "everything is very, very complicated."

Take, for example, the idea that the core of Fat Man, the nuclear bomb used by the US. UU. To exterminate everything that moved, swayed, jumped, flew or breathed in the city of Nagasaki, it was "the size of a throwing rock." (presumably in the hands of a Palestinian child).

The convincing center of each father's worst fear is threaded through this vertiginous world trivia kaleidoscope. I would have loved the latter, if it didn't work like smoke and linguistic mirrors, blurring what is really the simplest and oldest history in human history: a powerful group of people stole a land, colonized it and are destroying their indigenous peoples . .

Hula wetlands

McCann dedicates ample space in the text to birds: their individual species, migration patterns and ornithological audits. But nowhere does it mention that when Leon Uris was writing Exodus, Israel was draining the wetlands of Hula, which they called a "marsh of malaria." The project was promoted as a Zionist ingenuity. Jewish Europeans declared that they were "healing the earth," which, they said, backward Arabs had let them suppurate.

In reality, these new European settlers destroyed a vast regional treasure of biodiversity, which had been an important feeding station for hundreds of millions of migratory birds. It is estimated that more than 100 animal species disappeared from the area or became extinct.

This episode in Zionist history is probably the best analogy for McCann's book: an ambitious project to "heal,quot;, conceived by foreigners, ignorant of the local terrain, its history and ecology; eager to resolve, civilize and claim; well-intentioned sure of his own glory; but really, deeply harmful, irreparably for the most vulnerable lives.

Reinforcing the notion of a "complicated conflict,quot; of "two sides," the book narrates a scene in which an Israeli soldier armed with a pull curses and strikes an unarmed Bassam Aramin, whose hands are raised, a pink spot. in his palm Hours later, after the soldier realizes that the pink stain was from the candy bracelet of Bassam's murdered daughter, not an explosive, he is very sorry. Who can blame the owner of the plantation if she rightly fears dark people with spotted palms a little? As if hitting the Palestinians at checkpoints was not a routine, or as if the Israeli snipers didn't kill us for sport, cheering when they receive a good "clip."

Several times the reader is told that Rami Elhanan Gold is from an "ancient,quot; family, a "seventh generation Jerusalem inhabitants." But we are not told what this means.

First, Rami is one of a small minority of Jewish Israelis who can really track their lineage on earth before World War II. Second, he is part of an even smaller minority whose ancestry in Palestine dates back before the First World War. Third, Rami's ancestors, like all "People of the Book,quot; (those of the monotheistic religions) had been welcomed in Palestine and protected under Muslim rule. , which lasted more than 1,200 years.

Fourth, none of that prevented Rami or his parents from taking up arms against their non-Jewish neighbors when Zionism promised to give them power and property. What treason.

The stories McCann chooses not to tell are, well, narratives.

For the record, I am at least a 22nd generation jerusalemita. Israel threw me out of my land when I was 13 years old. For being an "illegal."

No measure of understanding that Israelis "also have families,quot; will force me to accept forced exile.

Such uncomfortable truths, or inconvenient people, have no place in colonial reductionist narratives of empathy and dialogue.

Who gets to narrate

For years, Spielberg and his family have raised funds and supported Israel and its occupation of Palestine. That he plans to bring this book to the big screen is totally consistent with his statement that he would die for Israel.

I don't understand why McCann sold him the option. My fear is that, just as privileged white men used Exodus to sell a colonial manufacture in 1958, a new group of privileged white men in Hollywood will use Apeirogon to sell a contemporary cultural installation of colonial mendacity.

I don't know McCann, although I suspect he wrote this book with a sense of solidarity and a desire to foster "dialogue." But it is possible to do great damage with the noblest intentions. The rhetoric of dialogue can be attractive: the idea that talking to find a common humanity is all that is needed to dismantle structural racism and notions of ethnocentric supremacy. It can make all kinds of people, including the victims themselves, become providers of injustice.

Dialogue and negotiations, as the Palestinians know well after almost 30 years of doing exactly that, always work in favor of the powerful.

It is clear that McCann conducted a thorough investigation, including lengthy conversations with the main personalities of this book, and perhaps by presenting a true story, he tried to navigate the ethical problems surrounding appropriation. But there is a general colonial message of parity that lends itself to Zionist propaganda. It is as if Jared Kushner read 25 books and thought he qualified him to make the "agreement of the century,quot; a "solution,quot; to please "all sides,quot; of the "conflict."

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.