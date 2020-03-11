Anushka Sharma snapped at the airport

Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood's most beloved stars, not only for her stellar acting skills, but also because she is an inspiring woman. After testing the success in front of the camera, the actress created her own production house and now also owns a clothing brand. There is clearly a lot to love about her.

Earlier today, the actress was taken by our cameras at the Mumbai airport. Anushka opted for a casual look that consisted of a black shirt and jeans. He finished off with black tones, a pair of white sneakers and a fanny pack. The actress smiled at the paparazzi gathered at the airport before entering.

Check out the images below.