Anton Yelchin fans remember him on his 31st birthday

On social media, fans gather to remember the late Anton Yelchin on what would have been his 31st birthday. Movie Web reports that online fans gathered to pay tribute to the Star trek actor who died after his Jeep pinned him against a brick pillar near his home.

Anton, who would be 31 years old today, died four years ago in 2016 in a tragic accident. Later, his life became a documentary, Love antosha which came out last year and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to receive praise from fans and critics alike.

In 2019, Garret Price, the director of the aforementioned documentary, spoke about the actor's death on what would have been his 30th birthday. Price stated that the world needs to learn more about him, suggesting that his commitment to Yelchin's legacy was still strong.

Drake Doremus, also a filmmaker who was so close to him that he didn't want to make the documentary himself, also yelled at the actor on his social media. Drake claimed that he and Anton had a great relationship together, and that he was delighted to participate in the documentary.

Sending birthday wishes and love to Anton who would have turned 31 today!

While Anton's death had a significant impact on his friends and coworkers, it also affected his parents. Last year, her mother and father said they were satisfied with the way the document represented her life, but found it difficult to see.

According to her mother, she got to the point where her death was announced, and after that, she had to turn it off. Those involved in the documentary thanked Vikor and Irina for participating in it. About a year after his death, online fans released a plethora of commemorative posts about the actor.

According to reports, Anton's death occurred due to a problem with his vehicle. In March 2018, Anton's parents settled a lawsuit with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Chrysler said in its statement that it regretted its loss.

According to Todd Malm, Yelchin died after parking his Jeep in his driveway when the brakes suddenly failed and pinned him between a security fence and a mailbox. At the time, media reports described it as a "strange accident,quot;.



