Another iOS 14 leak appears, this time revealing several HomeKit improvements: BGR

At this point, Apple still seems on track to launch the first beta version of its iOS 14 software update in June, regardless of the possibility that WWDC 2020 is likely to be canceled as a result of the continued spread of the new coronavirus.

Consequently, leaks began to accumulate offering important revelations of the new features found when analyzing an early internal version of iOS 14. The 9to5Mac The blog has published several reports that highlight something we can expect with this next-generation software from the iPhone manufacturer, and those reports have revealed everything from a new Apple Pencil application to the possibility of adding a blood oxygen monitor Apple Watch, a new Fitness app, tons of new Message features, such as possibly retractable messages, and more.

In this post, we will see several HomeKit improvements that are reportedly coming with iOS 14 this fall.

Whether Apple ends or not forced to cancel WWDC 2020 due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the launch of the first iOS 14 beta this summer still seems to be on its way before a broad launch in the fall. Despite the fate of the annual Apple developer conference, the anticipation surrounding this upcoming update of Apple's mobile software comes during what is already emerging as a massive year for the iPhone manufacturer, with new products on the way that include an iPhone 9 at an affordable price, new iPad Pro Models, a new Apple TV and much more.

The next-generation mobile software release is as remarkable as all the hardware products that Apple has prepared for its launch in the coming months, and you can check our previous report here that details some of the new key features revealed in the latest iOS 14 leaks Meanwhile, even more new features have been revealed about Apple's smart startup framework, HomeKit, based on an early look at the new operating system thanks to reports from 9to5Mac.

At least three new HomeKit features have been discovered, and include a new automatic adjustment of the light temperature over the course of a day. Warmer colors, for example, would be more frequent at night, while a cooler light temperature during the day complements the natural light outside. Something like the automatic settings that I have activated for my Mac and iPhone, adjusting the light intensity once it reaches 10 p.m. and I want a kind of "cooler,quot; lighting of the screens. By from 9 to 5However, as part of the new HomeKit lighting function, users are expected to have the ability to have a gradual change of light instead of a more instantaneous shake.

Meanwhile, iOS 14 offers HomeKit new camera features that include notification delivery when the camera detects the presence of a family member. This is based on the HomeKit Secure Video support presented with iOS 13 that added several categories of object recognition.

A final update that is worth mentioning, although this comes through tvOS 14, involves Apple TV audio. There seems to be an option included that allows you to permanently select a paired HomePod stereo as an output instead of having to do it manually every time. How from 9 to 5 Keep in mind that this would be a great feature to include especially because Apple TVs at this time still sometimes stop connecting to HomePods when those speakers are also being used for other purposes.

Image source: Arcansel / Shutterstock