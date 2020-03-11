An essential guide to the murder trial of Robert Durst

After remarrying and putting his wife in charge of managing his money, Durst moved to Galveston, Texas, and rented an apartment while pretending to be a mute woman. Morris Black He lived across the hall.

"I put on the wig for the first two weeks, but it's a real inconvenience, pain in the tush," Durst said in the All the good things commentary. "I don't know how women do it with their hair in their mouths all the time. I mean, jogging was absolutely impossible and, after a while, I just stopped doing it."

Durst insisted that Black's death in 2001 was an accident, that his neighbor had first targeted him with Durst's weapon, after which they fought and the gun went off, mortally wounding Black. Durst said he removed his head from the body and cut off the rest to get rid of Black's remains more easily, and that he got rid of the body for fear that the police would simply not believe his story.

"I remember the nightmare I went through during the next few days (after shooting Black), trying to decide what to do, deciding that I couldn't go to the police, the police won't believe this," Durst recalled in the comment. . "Nobody is going to believe that I came here to Galveston, a rich man, I rented an apartment of $ 300 a month disguised as a woman and, by the way, my neighbor is lying in my kitchen with a shot in the face of my gun."

However, a jury found him credible and declared him innocent of murder in 2003.