Amidst a coronavirus pandemic, blue jackets and sharks to play at home without fans

As professional and college sports leagues make changes in North America, two NHL teams have announced modifications to their local schedules. On Wednesday, March 11, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks released statements saying that the next home games would be played without fans.

The movements occur when the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread worldwide and is now considered a global pandemic.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Less than a day later Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended "There are no events with spectators other than athletes, parents and others essential to the game,quot; for indoor events, DeWine said March 11 that he would issue an order to that effect.

I thank those who have already chosen to limit major events in response to yesterday's recommendation. For others, there will be an order. – Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

The Blue Jackets referenced DeWine's statement in their announcement.

"The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests in these extraordinary circumstances," the team said in a press release.

Starting with Thursday's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, only club staff, NHL officials, accredited media, broadcast partners, and essential arena staff will be able to enter Nationwide Arena. Fans and the public will not be able to attend the games while DeWine's order is in effect.

Columbus has 12 games remaining on its 2019-20 regular season calendar, with five games scheduled to be at home. Upon entering Wednesday night's games, the Blue Jackets were sitting in second place wildcard in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Carolina Hurricanes, who are the first wildcards, on points. One of the Blue Jackets' remaining home games is against the New York Islanders, who are one point behind a postseason spot.

Columbus Blue Jackets remaining schedule

DATE LOCAL TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME (ET) Thu March 12 Blue jackets Penguins 7 p.m. Saturday March 14 Blue jackets Predators 7 p.m. Monday March 16 Bruins Blue jackets 7 p.m. Thu March 19 Blue jackets Capitals 7 p.m. Sat, March 21 Maple Leafs Blue jackets 7 p.m. Monday March 23 Got damn Blue jackets 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 Rangers Blue jackets 7 p.m. Friday March 27 Flash of lightning Blue jackets 7 p.m. Sat, March 28 Stars Blue jackets 8 p.m. Monday March 30 Blue jackets Islanders 7 p.m. Thu April 2 Blue jackets Flash of lightning 7 p.m. Friday, April 3 Hurricanes Blue jackets 7 p.m.

San José sharks

The Sharks did the same thing shortly after on March 11, announcing that their next three home games would be closed to the general public. The announcement came a few days after the Santa Clara County, California public health department ordered the cancellation of all mass meetings.

Like Columbus, games played at the SAP Center "will be limited to local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,quot; .

San Jose, which will not participate in the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs, is also slated to play two games at home in April; As of now, they are still open to the public with the Santa Clara County order focused on the next three weeks. The team's American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, will also play its scheduled games for March 17 against Colorado and March 22 against Bakersfield without fans.

Remaining schedule of the San Jose Sharks

DATE LOCAL TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME (ET) Wednesday, March 11 Blackhawks Sharks 8 p.m. Friday March 13 Blues Sharks 8 p.m. Saturday March 14 Stars Sharks 9 p.m. Tuesday March 17 avalanche Sharks 9 p.m. Thu March 19 Sharks Canadians 10:30 pm. Sat, March 21 Sharks Bruins 10:30 pm. Monday March 23 Calls Sharks 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 Canucks Sharks 10 p.m. Friday March 27 Oilers Sharks 9 p.m. Sunday, March 29 Sharks Coyotes 10 p.m. Tuesday March 31 Kings Sharks 10:30 pm. * Thu. April 2 Sharks Stars 10:30 pm. * Saturday April 4 Sharks Ducks 10:30 pm.

* Games open to the public.