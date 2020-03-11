Amidst a coronavirus pandemic, blue jackets and sharks to play at home without fans

As professional and college sports leagues make changes in North America, two NHL teams have announced modifications to their local schedules. On Wednesday, March 11, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks released statements saying that the next home games would be played without fans.
The movements occur when the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread worldwide and is now considered a global pandemic.
MORE ON COVID-19: March Madness | Events in United States | Events in Canada
Columbus Blue Jackets
Less than a day later Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended "There are no events with spectators other than athletes, parents and others essential to the game,quot; for indoor events, DeWine said March 11 that he would issue an order to that effect.
I thank those who have already chosen to limit major events in response to yesterday's recommendation. For others, there will be an order.
– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020
The Blue Jackets referenced DeWine's statement in their announcement.
"The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests in these extraordinary circumstances," the team said in a press release.
Starting with Thursday's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, only club staff, NHL officials, accredited media, broadcast partners, and essential arena staff will be able to enter Nationwide Arena. Fans and the public will not be able to attend the games while DeWine's order is in effect.
Columbus has 12 games remaining on its 2019-20 regular season calendar, with five games scheduled to be at home. Upon entering Wednesday night's games, the Blue Jackets were sitting in second place wildcard in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Carolina Hurricanes, who are the first wildcards, on points. One of the Blue Jackets' remaining home games is against the New York Islanders, who are one point behind a postseason spot.
Columbus Blue Jackets remaining schedule
|DATE
|LOCAL TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME (ET)
|Thu March 12
|Blue jackets
|Penguins
|7 p.m.
|Saturday March 14
|Blue jackets
|Predators
|7 p.m.
|Monday March 16
|Bruins
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
|Thu March 19
|Blue jackets
|Capitals
|7 p.m.
|Sat, March 21
|Maple Leafs
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
|Monday March 23
|Got damn
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 24
|Rangers
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
|Friday March 27
|Flash of lightning
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
|Sat, March 28
|Stars
|Blue jackets
|8 p.m.
|Monday March 30
|Blue jackets
|Islanders
|7 p.m.
|Thu April 2
|Blue jackets
|Flash of lightning
|7 p.m.
|Friday, April 3
|Hurricanes
|Blue jackets
|7 p.m.
San José sharks
The Sharks did the same thing shortly after on March 11, announcing that their next three home games would be closed to the general public. The announcement came a few days after the Santa Clara County, California public health department ordered the cancellation of all mass meetings.
Like Columbus, games played at the SAP Center "will be limited to local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,quot; .
San Jose, which will not participate in the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs, is also slated to play two games at home in April; As of now, they are still open to the public with the Santa Clara County order focused on the next three weeks. The team's American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, will also play its scheduled games for March 17 against Colorado and March 22 against Bakersfield without fans.
Remaining schedule of the San Jose Sharks
|DATE
|LOCAL TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME (ET)
|Wednesday, March 11
|Blackhawks
|Sharks
|8 p.m.
|Friday March 13
|Blues
|Sharks
|8 p.m.
|Saturday March 14
|Stars
|Sharks
|9 p.m.
|Tuesday March 17
|avalanche
|Sharks
|9 p.m.
|Thu March 19
|Sharks
|Canadians
|10:30 pm.
|Sat, March 21
|Sharks
|Bruins
|10:30 pm.
|Monday March 23
|Calls
|Sharks
|9 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 25
|Canucks
|Sharks
|10 p.m.
|Friday March 27
|Oilers
|Sharks
|9 p.m.
|Sunday, March 29
|Sharks
|Coyotes
|10 p.m.
|Tuesday March 31
|Kings
|Sharks
|10:30 pm.
|* Thu. April 2
|Sharks
|Stars
|10:30 pm.
|* Saturday April 4
|Sharks
|Ducks
|10:30 pm.
* Games open to the public.