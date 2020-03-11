Amber alert issued by missing 4-month-old girl – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

) – Police at Rover Oaks issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday for a missing 4-month-old girl, who is believed to be "in serious or immediate danger."

Mia Negrete was last seen in the 1200 block of Oxford Street, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She describes herself as a 15-pound weight, is two feet tall and wearing a yellow sleeveless jumpsuit.

Police are looking for a white Nissan van and two suspects, Summer Brook Davidson, 19, and Gemma Krystal Flores, 24.

The suspects were last heard at River Oaks. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

