Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to rising prices of coronavirus

Amazon has begun restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that can sell health and sanitation products such as face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sprays, and isopropyl alcohol, among other products. The decision, revealed in a note sent to sellers on Wednesday and reviewed by The edge, is a notable escalation in Amazon's fight against price increases and misleading marketing on its e-commerce platform due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"You are receiving this message because you are currently selling, or have previously sold, products such as disposable masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes / sprays, isopropyl alcohol, or related products," the message says. “We have implemented stricter requirements to sell these products in our store and as a result their offers have been removed. We are not accepting requests to sell these products at this time. "

Amazon will no longer accept new apps to sell these items

Amazon says the remaining inventory of these products at its distribution centers are eligible for reimbursement, but sellers will have to create a so-called disposal order for the return of the items or the disposal fees. The refund window begins today and lasts until May 31, 2020. Amazon also tells sellers that they can contact their seller support line if they feel they are being misdirected under the new policy.

It is unclear what criteria the company is using to allow third-party sellers to offer these products, but it appears Amazon is closing all apps for new listings and will only allow existing sellers who have not objected to its fair pricing policy. selling these items. Searches on your platform right now return many results for hand sanitizer and face masks, but they all seem to be priced right and a vast majority are eligible for Prime shipping. This is a drastic improvement from a few weeks ago, when Amazon was overrun with outrageously expensive listings for these items that were three to four times the regular price with shipping quantities that far exceeded Amazon standards. Amazon declined to comment further on the policy change.

In recent weeks, Amazon has begun cracking down on coronavirus-related abuse on its platform. The company has removed millions of products for making false claims of coronavirus, and has also begun removing hundreds of thousands of listings on price increases and banning sellers who raised prices of health items like face masks and disinfectant to try to capitalize on the increase in consumer demand.

However, the company was still in the sights of Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), who asked Amazon last week to be more proactive and transparent about its response to the situation. Markey then praised Amazon's willingness to work with the government on the issue after receiving a response; The company is now working with state attorneys general to prosecute price scammers and began to increase enforcement. The Wall Street Journal reported.

Now Amazon goes one step further and takes a more aggressive stance simply by restricting who can sell these types of items to avoid having to constantly check a deluge of new and potentially misleading listings. eBay banned lists of face masks and hand sanitizers last week amid a similar price increase on its platform.