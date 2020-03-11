Amazon continues to push sports with the National Women's Soccer League on Twitch

Twitch is more than a game streaming platform, and Amazon wants to use it as such by bringing more sports games to the platform.

Today, the National Women's Soccer League announced that it would stream 24 of its games on Twitch as part of a three-year deal. The rest of the games will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access. The games available for free to fans on Twitch are select matches from the 2020 NWSL regular season, according to a press release.

Twitch will also serve, however, as NWSL's exclusive international partner outside of the United States. That means all 108 games from the regular season, playoffs, and championship will be available to global viewers through the Amazon platform. One of the great advantages that Twitch has is the interactivity of the platform. Twitch and the NWSL are poised to collaborate on additional player-focused and league content, including original programming.

"We are also looking forward to partnering with Twitch to showcase the brightest stars in the sport," said Lisa Baird, NWSL Commissioner, in a press release. "These associations will continue to amplify the NWSL and its teams on a national and international stage."

Once again, the NWSL is just another example in Amazon's pursuit of sports dominance. In addition to being the world's largest eSports streaming site, Twitch already broadcasts games from the NBA G League (the NBA's official minor league) and games from the National Women's Hockey League. The company also announced that Prime Video subscribers in four states would get 21 free games from the Yankees this season. The company also broadcasts Thursday night soccer, reached agreements to lead the Premier League matches in the UK (a major part of its global momentum), and established a contract last year to broadcast a package of massively popular UEFA Champions League tournament matches in Germany .