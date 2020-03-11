All details about Peter Weber's Hannah Ann Sluss engagement ring

What a night.
It was an explosive end of season for Single star Peter Weber. On Tuesday night, the spectators saw the pilot get on his knees to propose Hannah Ann Sluss, but things had a rough start. During his proposal, Peter mentioned that contestant Madison Prewett He had left the show a few days before. But, Peter didn't mention why Madison left, which would later play an important role in their relationship.
After committing in the end, Peter and Hannah Ann separated, and Peter told Hannah Ann that he couldn't give her all her heart. As Bachelor Nation saw during his emotional breakup, Peter still had strong feelings for Madison.
"All I have asked is for someone to give me their whole heart as I am giving them mine. And you took away my first commitment," Hannah Ann told Peter. "You took it from me. Because I trusted you, and that's what you asked me to do. Be patient with me. Have faith in me."
Hannah Ann took Peter's engagement ring off and said, "I don't need anything else from you. You've done enough damage. I'm done."
Now, fans can take a closer look at the Neil Lane engagement ring that Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the end.
ME! News has obtained photos of the platinum and diamond ring, centering a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by 99 brilliant-cut round diamonds. The total weight of the diamond is 3.27 carats and was handmade in the Neil Lane workshop in Los Angeles. The ring was designed and signed by the famous jeweler.
After his separation with Hannah Ann, viewers saw him meet with Madison in the end. However, things were not easy with Peter's family, specifically his mother. Barbra Weber, who formed a strong bond with Hannah Ann.
In After the final rose, viewers saw Barbra having a tense exchange with Madison, during which Peter's mother criticized the Alabama native and his actions during the filming of the show. However, in the end, Madison tried to keep an open mind about the future of her relationship with Peter.
"At this point, I don't feel it is right to sit here and repeat all the things of the past," said Madison. "Honestly, it's about me and Peter, our trip, just him and I should be talking about this."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.