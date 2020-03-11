All details about Peter Weber's Hannah Ann Sluss engagement ring

What a night.

It was an explosive end of season for Single star Peter Weber. On Tuesday night, the spectators saw the pilot get on his knees to propose Hannah Ann Sluss, but things had a rough start. During his proposal, Peter mentioned that contestant Madison Prewett He had left the show a few days before. But, Peter didn't mention why Madison left, which would later play an important role in their relationship.

After committing in the end, Peter and Hannah Ann separated, and Peter told Hannah Ann that he couldn't give her all her heart. As Bachelor Nation saw during his emotional breakup, Peter still had strong feelings for Madison.

"All I have asked is for someone to give me their whole heart as I am giving them mine. And you took away my first commitment," Hannah Ann told Peter. "You took it from me. Because I trusted you, and that's what you asked me to do. Be patient with me. Have faith in me."