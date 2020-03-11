Alipay: Alipay de Alibaba will open the application to more services to face Meituan – Latest news

Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, will begin to allow third-party providers to offer services such as food delivery and hotel reservations on its Alipay mobile payment platform in an expansion beyond its focus on financial services.

Alipay traditionally competes against Tencent WeChat payment in China for mobile payments and financial services, with users who use both applications daily for tasks such as paying bills, buying groceries or booking taxis.

But Alipay said Tuesday that it plans to start allowing third-party providers that offer services such as retail, food and medical care on its platform, moving to an area that, according to analysts, will face it more firmly against the "super- application ".

Alipay said it planned to help 40 million vendors "digitize,quot; their services over the next three years by allowing them to open "mini programs,quot; in Alipay. This in turn will allow suppliers to take advantage of its user base of 900 million people in China.

"The creation of a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform not only creates immense value for our users, but will also play an essential role in accelerating the digital transformation of the service industry and unlocking more growth opportunities," said the director. Ant Financial executive Simon Hu, who was appointed to run the company in December, said in a statement.

Meituan, which is currently the third most valuable Internet company in China by market capitalization, offers services that vary from food delivery on demand, movie ticket sales, to hotel reservations and travel on its platform.

Alipay said that during the coronavirus outbreak in China, it introduced an incentive scheme to attract developers to create mini programs for some providers, resulting in the creation of 181 mini programs during the week.

One of the suppliers that launched delivery services in Alipay during this period was the Beijing-based Meicai grocery startup that connects farmers with consumers and restaurants, he said. Meicai competes directly with Meituan Maicai, also a grocery delivery application.

Ant has also been moving forward with expansion plans outside its local territory of China to offset lukewarm growth. In recent months, he applied for a digital banking license from Singapore and invested in similar businesses in Southeast Asia and Europe.

