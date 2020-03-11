Alibaba Group: Alibaba establishes a 5G research laboratory under the research division of the DAMO Academy – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf8e5b61ceb197d48d7bce7e19517e97e11% %MINIFYHTMLf8e5b61ceb197d48d7bce7e19517e97e12%

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will establish a research laboratory for the development of 5G technologies, under its research division of the DAMO Academy, the company announced this week.

Nicknamed the Alibaba XG Lab, it is produced when China rapidly deploys 5G base stations throughout the country and technology companies are preparing to develop applications that can use the improved network infrastructure.

In a statement, Alibaba said the laboratory will focus on "network layer protocols,quot; that can promote applications related to entertainment, virtual reality and electronic commerce.

DAMO Academy was launched in 2017 as a division for Alibaba to investigate advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning. The unit currently has 15 laboratories, including 5G, according to the company.

Urged by the government, operators have rapidly deployed 5G networks, placing China at the forefront of countries prepared to adopt the technology. China had deployed approximately 130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019.

