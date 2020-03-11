Alameda firefighter diagnosed with coronavirus, treated outside the county – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – A firefighter from the city of Alameda has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is being treated in another county, a city official said Tuesday.

The firefighter has been treated for the virus since March 5. Alameda public information officer Sarah Henry confirmed the case, but did not say in which outside county the firefighter was being treated.

All the buildings in the city have been thoroughly cleaned, including fire stations, Henry said. On Tuesday it was not known to which fire station the firefighter was assigned.

The outside county is conducting an investigation and communicating with those who had the last contact with the infected firefighter.

No other details available immediately.

Alameda County confirmed its third case of coronavirus on Tuesday: a passenger who was on the cruise from February 11 to 21 to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. There have been at least 14 cases, including one death recorded on that trip.