Al Boum Photo among 12 runners in the Cheltenham Gold Cup | Racing news

Last year's winner, Al Boum Photo, led a field of 12 after all five-day confirmations were declared for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners on Friday.

Al Boum Photo finished with Willie Mullins' hoodoo on the blue strip of obstacle courses and has traveled the same path by winning his warm-up race at Tramore on New Year's Day.

Mullins also saddles Kemboy, who makes an offer to atone for his first game last year. He then won Grade One in Aintree and Punchestown, but has been defeated in his two starts this season behind the replacement of Delta Work.

His coach Gordon Elliott points to a second Gold Cup, after the triumph of Don Cossack four years ago. Real Steel is the third string of Mullins.

The Irish contingent is completed with Presenting Percy by Patrick Kelly and the couple of Monalee and Chris & # 39; s Dream by Henry de Bromhead.

The local team is headed by Santini from Nicky Henderson, who took the Cotswold Chase on the day of testing at the Cheltenham Festival in January.

Paul Nicholls has high hopes for King George's double hero, the Clan Des Obeaux, while trying to match Tom Dreaper's record of five Gold Cup victories.

The winner of Betfair Chase Lostintranslation and Elegant Escape are the two representatives of Colin Tizzard, while the field is completed by Nigel Twiston-Davies coach Bristol De Mai, who was third in last year's Gold Cup.