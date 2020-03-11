Airbnb presents more flexible reserve policies due to coronavirus

In light of the new coronavirus outbreak and its massive impact on the travel industry, Airbnb has modified its reservation policies to help hosts and guests cancel reservations without losing anything. Until June 1, Airbnb will waive the standard 3 percent rate charged to hosts who reimburse more money from their potential guests than the Airbnb cancellation policy requires. Airbnb also says it will increase the visibility of listings for hosts that take advantage of its new "More Flexible Reservations,quot; tools.

If you are a guest who needs to cancel a reservation (again, until June 1), you will not be charged the Airbnb 14 percent guest service fee for doing so. Guests who are not charged the service fee will receive a travel coupon for that amount for future use.

%MINIFYHTMLbd40e86feac6adfeb99355ef7439f3c911% %MINIFYHTMLbd40e86feac6adfeb99355ef7439f3c912%

Hosts can still determine their own cancellation policies. It is a good idea to keep it in mind when booking; If you want a flexible reservation, look for listings that say "Flexible,quot; in the cancellation policy section.

Another thing to remember: According to the Airbnb help page, you may be eligible for a 100 percent refund through your "extenuating circumstances,quot; claim, regardless of the host's cancellation policy, if traveling to or from an area which has been "severely affected,quot; "by the new outbreak of coronavirus.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly detailed how Airbnb is giving up the 3 percent host rate. He also erroneously stated that all guests, whether they were charged a service fee or not, received a travel coupon. We regret these mistakes.