Additional coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County, OC – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Los Angeles County and Orange County increased by one Tuesday, the Department of Public Health announced.

The individual in Los Angeles County was said to be a resident who returned from Iran and tested positive for the disease.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county health department, said the person was taken directly from the Los Angeles International Airport to a medical center on Monday, but can now be isolated in her home.

%MINIFYHTML00c9739b64d1b2a35c9967f513a1a97311% %MINIFYHTML00c9739b64d1b2a35c9967f513a1a97312%

No other details about the patient were disclosed.

The new case brings a total of 17 cases of coronavirus supervised by the County Department of Public Health in L.A. County.

Also on Tuesday, a fifth person in Orange County tested positive for the virus, Orange County Health Agency Director Richard Sanchez told the county Board of Supervisors.

So far, there are two confirmed cases and three "suspected cases,quot; in the county. It was said that four of the people had contracted the virus through travel-related activities, and one became ill from "person to person,quot; contact with someone who was ill.

On Monday, Long Beach health officials announced that preliminary tests indicated that two men and one woman contracted coronavirus.

In addition to the new case announced in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, the other patients who are being monitored by the County Department of Public Health are:

Eight people who were in a travel group in northern Italy;

Two hired employees conducting medical coronavirus examinations of passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and who was also confirmed with the virus.

A person who attended the Israel Public Affairs Committee Conference in Washington, D.C.

A person with a known history of travel to Japan.

A person who contracted the disease from an unknown source and became the first case of "community transmission,quot; of the disease in the county.

A traveler from the Wuhan, China area, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. That person, the first patient in the county, has since recovered.

The San Bernardino County Public Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declared a local health emergency to help ensure that the county government and public are prepared for the possibility of COVID-19 appearing within the county. Cases in the county have not yet been confirmed.

Public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser also declared a local health emergency in Riverside County, citing the first case of coronavirus acquired locally in the county that was announced on Saturday.

So far, there have been 28 coronavirus deaths in the US. UU. And more than 4,000 deaths worldwide.

(© Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).