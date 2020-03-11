Adalia McKenzie and Park Center prepare for a state championship – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota girls basketball tournament starts on Wednesday.

A team with the possibility of taking home a championship is the Park Center High School, which includes the outstanding player Adalia McKenzie, whose future continues to improve.

"I remember when I started playing, compared to now, it was so bad," McKenzie said.

She has grown considerably.

"I made a mistake, I let it pass," McKenzie said.

Teammate Aaliyah Ragulen says she is an inspiration in terms of her ability and the support she provides to her playmates.

"She rushes on offense and defense, and is always looking to encourage you if you make a mistake. She tells you to keep your head up," Ragulen said.

The junior has embraced leadership and scoring a lot.

"I just want to do whatever it takes to win, and if scoring is part of winning, then I want to do that," McKenzie said.

The player's development takes her game more in line with the way she is in real life, which is versatile and multidimensional. She has many interests outside of basketball.

"I have thought about journalism, or have thought about going to the help field, how to do social work," he said. "I like marine biology, so I thought about being a marine biologist. So I have many options.

Speaking of options, he received a little advice from a teammate about college recruitment.

“I got engaged to a (junior university) in Iowa called (North Iowa Area Community College). I'm really excited to play there, "Ragulen said." A lot of people are determined to go to a great school (division one), but you want to go to a place that suits your style as a player, that will make you better … a place where you will play a lot … don't focus too much on a name, but on a place that makes you feel comfortable. "

Goals and dreams begin by knowing where you come from.

"To the university I want to go to, I want to go very well," said McKenzie. “(I want) to make history at that university. But I also want to go to the league and play in the WNBA. It has always been a dream for you. "