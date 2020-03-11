According to reports, the next Google streaming player will run Android TV and will come with a remote control

After trying to set Chromecast and then Chromecast Ultra as flexible and affordable streaming devices, the company now focuses on pushing Android TV to more living rooms. According to 9to5Google, Google is currently working on a Chromecast Ultra tracking. But this time, Android TV will be the software that drives it. And like its main competitors, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV, Google will now include a remote control with the device.

Instead of presenting customers with integrated menus and streaming applications (like Netflix) as Roku and Amazon do, Chromecast has always hoped that consumers will take the step of transmitting audio and video content from their mobile phones or computers to the dongle Google streaming. The applications quickly added Chromecast support, so this strategy offered many options, and some appreciated its simplicity. But there was a learning curve involved for those who were more accustomed to traditional TV interfaces.

The switch to Android TV should not result in any lost functionality; You can stream content to Android TV devices in the same way as with a Chromecast. More importantly, the richest Android TV experience will allow Google to better integrate other services such as Google Assistant's voice search to help people find something to watch. (That's where the remote control comes in). These kinds of things are table bets for other streaming devices, but Chromecast has ignored it.

In addition to powering streaming players like the Nvidia Shield, Android TV is also integrated into many TVs from companies like Sony. Verizon, AT,amp;T and other TV service providers have also recently launched decoders that run Android TV. Google says that more than 160 TV providers are now using Android TV in some way.

Backup 9to5GoogleThe report is the fact that a remote control made by Google has just passed through the FCC. Credit to Protocol’S Janko Roettgers To see that. At the end of last year, Google announced its latest Android TV developer device, and it also comes with a remote control. And there have been rumors that the company produces a flagship consumer device.