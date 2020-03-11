A woman slapped by DaBaby hires a lawyer!

A woman who went viral last week after North Carolina rapper DaBaby allegedly slapped her, hired a lawyer.

According to Bossip, Tyonesha Laws' new lawyer, Matt Morgan, told TMZ that he is eager to see Mr. Kirk [DaBaby] in court.

"Morgan & Morgan has been hired to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws. Ms. Laws received the message from DaBaby on Instagram. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk."

After the incident arrived on the Internet, DaBaby posted a video on his social networks where he claimed that the telephone light blinded him and he could not see if the fan was male or female. DaBaby then offered to cough $ 10,000 and take her flying to see him so he can apologize on his face.

"I apologize that there was a woman at the other end … keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you got the flash so close to me … I wish you could have respected me."