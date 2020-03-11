A woman slapped by DaBaby hires a lawyer!

Bradley Lamb
A woman who went viral last week after North Carolina rapper DaBaby allegedly slapped her, hired a lawyer.

According to Bossip, Tyonesha Laws' new lawyer, Matt Morgan, told TMZ that he is eager to see Mr. Kirk [DaBaby] in court.

"Morgan & Morgan has been hired to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws. Ms. Laws received the message from DaBaby on Instagram. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk."

