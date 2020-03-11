A new "Emperor,quot;: Russia celebrates 16 more years of Putin

MOSCOW – One of Russia's most influential business tycoons said on Wednesday that the country has become a "quasi-monarchy," a sign of how President Vladimir V. Putin moved this week to clear the way for ruling until 2036. The landscape of Russian politics has changed. .
Not that the tycoon Konstantin Malofeev complained.
Nationalist financier with connections to the Kremlin and his own television channel, Malofeev has spent decades agitating for the restoration of the royal government. In an interview with The New York Times, he said that after this week's series of events, he had never been closer to his goal.
"The quasi-monarchy that we basically have now is a very good thing," said Malofeev in his ornate office in the Moscow Garden Ring. Referring to Mr. Putin, he continued: "If we were to start calling him emperor now, not president, then we wouldn't have to change much in the Constitution."
In a highly choreographed political scene this week, Putin, 67, was given the option to rule for two additional six-year terms when his current term expires in 2024. Now comes the hardest part for the Kremlin: persuading the Russians to accept their new tsar.
Daria Rtishcheva, a 24-year-old woman working in the clothing manufacturing business in Moscow, said she would be 40 years old in 2036.
"And Putin will still be there," he said in an interview outside a Moscow fashion store. "It drives me a little crazy."
On Wednesday, Russia's upper house of parliament approved a constitutional amendment that was tabled the day before in the lower house and then approved by Putin. The amendment would reset the clock to the limit of the Constitution of two presidential terms for Putin if it comes again in 2024.
The Kremlin's powerful propaganda machine sprang into action. The possibility that Putin could rule for 16 more years, the saying went, was what the Russians needed to keep them safe.
While Putin was expected to look for a way to stay in power, some Russians expected 2024 to be a possible moment of political renewal.
The message in the pro-Kremlin media on Wednesday was that Putin had chosen a democratic path to preserve stability in Russia by staying in power.
Putin emphasized that the amendment that allows him to stand again must be approved by the Constitutional Court and by a national vote. The plebiscite on April 22 had already been scheduled as a vote on another, less consequential Constitutional amendments that Mr. Putin introduced earlier this year.
"The president's proposal that these amendments be put to the vote at the national level is a very wise and at the same time very bold decision," Konstantin Dolgov, a senior legislator in Russia's upper house, said on television. state. "It is a decision that really confirms our president's adherence to the fundamental democratic foundations of the development of our country and our society."
However, success in the plebiscite and in the Constitutional Court appears to be assured, given the Kremlin's control over the judiciary and the electoral system.
Putin's supporters also made the familiar argument that Western countries bent on weakening Russia were supporting Putin to resign. If Putin had agreed to leave in 2024, then something akin to the liberal perestroika reforms of the late 1980s would be in the offing, Russia's largest tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda said.
"Perestroika is canceled," wrote a columnist for Komsomolskaya Pravda. "Life goes on. Thank God."
However, Putin may still be vulnerable, due to a sizzling economy and long-standing public anger at economic inequality and official corruption. Opposition activists, taking advantage of the proliferation of high-speed Internet access to evade the Kremlin's control over television channels, have carried the message that Putin has allowed his wealthy friends to plunder Russia's riches.
"Do you want an eternal Putin?" Sergei Udaltsov, a far-left Kremlin critic, said in a YouTube speech on Wednesday. "Do you want to die under Putin and his entire Kremlin gang?"
Mr. Udaltsov said he was prepared to urge people to cast "no,quot; votes in the April plebiscite rather than boycott it, as developments this week had turned the previously scheduled vote into a referendum on the continued leadership of the Mr. Putin.
But Vladimir Milov, an adviser to opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, said he did not expect the Navalny team to mount a vigorous campaign in one form or another before the vote.
The rules under which the vote will be held will make it difficult to monitor and easily falsified, Milov said. And since Mr. Putin's new ability to reappear in four years does not mean any change in the short term, Mr. Milov does not see that the constitutional amendments catalyze large demonstrations.
"Everything that is happening now will go a long way toward discrediting the image of leadership and declining its overall legitimacy," Milov said. "But the potential of these events to mobilize protests is low."
Nikita Nevedimov, a 31-year-old Muscovite who works in marketing, said he disapproved of the decision to allow Putin to run again and was generally unhappy with the political situation in the country. But he said he had no plans to vote in the plebiscite or join any protests.
"There probably isn't that much panic, because many people understand that the president doesn't have a super-big influence on his private and personal life," said Nevedimov. “In general, everything was moving towards this. There wasn't much surprise. "
But for Mr. Malofeev, the magnate, this has been a great week.
He is one of the most prominent conservatives of the Russian Kremlin's allied elite, and helps win support for Putin on the Russian right. It is under sanctions from the United States and the European Union amid accusations that it funded pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Mr. Malofeev denies those allegations.)
"This is not the end," said Malofeev. "The introduction of a constitutional monarchy for the foreseeable future, for example, after the Putin government in 2036, has become realistic."
Sophia Kishkovsky, Ivan Nechepurenko and Oleg Matsnev contributed reports from Moscow.