MOSCOW – One of Russia's most influential business tycoons said on Wednesday that the country has become a "quasi-monarchy," a sign of how President Vladimir V. Putin moved this week to clear the way for ruling until 2036. The landscape of Russian politics has changed. .

Not that the tycoon Konstantin Malofeev complained.

Nationalist financier with connections to the Kremlin and his own television channel, Malofeev has spent decades agitating for the restoration of the royal government. In an interview with The New York Times, he said that after this week's series of events, he had never been closer to his goal.

"The quasi-monarchy that we basically have now is a very good thing," said Malofeev in his ornate office in the Moscow Garden Ring. Referring to Mr. Putin, he continued: "If we were to start calling him emperor now, not president, then we wouldn't have to change much in the Constitution."

In a highly choreographed political scene this week, Putin, 67, was given the option to rule for two additional six-year terms when his current term expires in 2024. Now comes the hardest part for the Kremlin: persuading the Russians to accept their new tsar.