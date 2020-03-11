A Look at What Fort Worth's $ 40 Million Heritage Plaza Could Be – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Plans are being implemented in Fort Worth to connect downtown with the Old Courthouse and the Trinity River in what is a beautification effort and a movement to preserve history.

"We are creating three new attractions, improving two parks and making some street connections around the courthouse," said Andy Taft, president of the Downtown Fort Worth Initiative Inc.

The first representations show what Heritage Plaza would look like.

It would include a zig-zag canopy walkway and a staircase leading to the Trinity River.

"The idea is for it to be completed in time for Fort Worth's 175th anniversary in 2024," Taft said.

The total projected cost is estimated to be around $ 40 million with $ 10 million earmarked for the long-term maintenance of the site.

The money would come from public and private funds.

Later this month, the Fort Worth City Council will vote on spending $ 1 million for development costs.