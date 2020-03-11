A girl from Houston had a funeral for her gerbil and her family came and came to support her.

Death can be difficult to process, especially for a child, but luckily the 9-year-old Marley's family got it back when they had to say goodbye to their beloved Gerbil Matheo.

It was clear that her pet gerbil meant a lot to her, so her mother and grandmother decided to hold a memorial for Matheo and invited the entire family.

Judging from what we can see, the family didn't hold back either. Marley's grandmother made the gerbil obituary while her cousins ​​sang and read the scriptures during the funeral.

The family even held a reception after the funeral. Some might call it extra, but this family really showed up and showed up when young Marley was feeling sad. Stop by to see how far the family went to support their baby.