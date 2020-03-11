A breakdown of Katy Perry's bold and colorful pregnancy style

Katy PerryThe last wardrobe is a motherhood dream come true.

Last week, the famous singer revealed to the world that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her fiancé. Orlando Bloom. With the news of the baby out of the bag, Perry tweeted that she is "so glad I don't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag."

In fact, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her baby bump in flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets, and even bundled up in a fur coat. Then on March 4, he released a new song, "Never Worn White," and discovered its bulk in the closing moments of an accompanying music video.

Since then, the star has been wearing a variety of bold and colorful styles, embracing her pregnancy in a fun way.