A breakdown of Katy Perry's bold and colorful pregnancy style

By
Bradley Lamb
-
<pre><pre>Katy Perry, pregnant, shows Baby Bump in pink and waits for a girl

Katy PerryThe last wardrobe is a motherhood dream come true.

Last week, the famous singer revealed to the world that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her fiancé. Orlando Bloom. With the news of the baby out of the bag, Perry tweeted that she is "so glad I don't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag."

In fact, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her baby bump in flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets, and even bundled up in a fur coat. Then on March 4, he released a new song, "Never Worn White," and discovered its bulk in the closing moments of an accompanying music video.

Since then, the star has been wearing a variety of bold and colorful styles, embracing her pregnancy in a fun way.

Whether on stage or on the street, Perry has not shied away from the vibrant colors and print pops in her pregnancy wardrobe, be it a flower print tube dress for shopping or a sequined romper and bubblegum pink cape for a show.

Fans can always count on Perry to take a playful approach to fashion and it's clear that he maintains that same spirit when it comes to his maternity wear.

See how your pregnancy stands out in the E gallery! Then.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Flared Fun

Before her pregnancy announcement, Katy Perry stepped out onto the blue carpet at the American idol premiere in a pink print dress with flared sleeves that flared at the waist.

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

TM / Bauer-Griffin / GC images

Wallet deviation

On Valentine's Day, Perry was dressed and had a pink bag on her stomach.

Katy Perry

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Colors galore

Seven days after March, the singer proudly posed with her budding baby in a multi-colored sweater dress in Australia.

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Peace love and girls

While performing during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final in Melbourne, the expectant mother was the epitome of girls' power in this pink design.

Katy Perry

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Feminine fashion

During her performance, Perry kept her feminine themed outfits in this purple dress.

Katy Perry

SCOTT BARBOUR / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Baby on Board

The future star playfully cradled her baby in a sequined pink romper and cape.

Katy Perry

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Flower power

The artist did some shopping in Melbourne while wearing this striking case.

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Not so soft yellow

For a concert for firefighters and communities in Victoria, Australia, Perry opted for this vibrant and voluminous dress with blue sneakers.

