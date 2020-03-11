A breakdown of Katy Perry's bold and colorful pregnancy style

Katy PerryThe last wardrobe is a motherhood dream come true.
Last week, the famous singer revealed to the world that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her fiancé. Orlando Bloom. With the news of the baby out of the bag, Perry tweeted that she is "so glad I don't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag."
In fact, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her baby bump in flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets, and even bundled up in a fur coat. Then on March 4, he released a new song, "Never Worn White," and discovered its bulk in the closing moments of an accompanying music video.
Since then, the star has been wearing a variety of bold and colorful styles, embracing her pregnancy in a fun way.
Whether on stage or on the street, Perry has not shied away from the vibrant colors and print pops in her pregnancy wardrobe, be it a flower print tube dress for shopping or a sequined romper and bubblegum pink cape for a show.
Fans can always count on Perry to take a playful approach to fashion and it's clear that he maintains that same spirit when it comes to his maternity wear.
See how your pregnancy stands out
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Flared Fun
Before her pregnancy announcement, Katy Perry stepped out onto the blue carpet at the American idol premiere in a pink print dress with flared sleeves that flared at the waist.
TM / Bauer-Griffin / GC images
Wallet deviation
On Valentine's Day, Perry was dressed and had a pink bag on her stomach.
Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Colors galore
Seven days after March, the singer proudly posed with her budding baby in a multi-colored sweater dress in Australia.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Peace love and girls
While performing during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final in Melbourne, the expectant mother was the epitome of girls' power in this pink design.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Feminine fashion
During her performance, Perry kept her feminine themed outfits in this purple dress.
SCOTT BARBOUR / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Baby on Board
The future star playfully cradled her baby in a sequined pink romper and cape.
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Flower power
The artist did some shopping in Melbourne while wearing this striking case.
Daniel Pockett / Getty Images
Not so soft yellow
For a concert for firefighters and communities in Victoria, Australia, Perry opted for this vibrant and voluminous dress with blue sneakers.
