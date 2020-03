A breakdown of Katy Perry's bold and colorful pregnancy style

Katy PerryThe last wardrobe is a motherhood dream come true.

Last week, the famous singer revealed to the world that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her fiancĂ©. Orlando Bloom. With the news of the baby out of the bag, Perry tweeted that she is "so glad I don't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag."

%MINIFYHTML55ba1e421333efe1707117c96195051c11% %MINIFYHTML55ba1e421333efe1707117c96195051c12%

In fact, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her baby bump in flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets, and even bundled up in a fur coat. Then on March 4, he released a new song, "Never Worn White," and discovered its bulk in the closing moments of an accompanying music video.

Since then, the star has been wearing a variety of bold and colorful styles, embracing her pregnancy in a fun way.