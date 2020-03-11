7-Eleven owner arrested for selling homemade spray disinfectant that left clients with skin burns

#Roommates, as the worldwide panic surrounding the coronavirus continues to increase at a rapid pace, many are using their own methods to stay safe and healthy. However, a local 7-Eleven owner may have taken things too far when he started selling homemade spray disinfectants that left clients with serious injuries.

According to reports from @TIME, the owner of New Jersey 7-Eleven, Manisha Bharade, 47, was arrested earlier this week and charged with deceptive business practices and endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors in the Bergen County Bharade allegedly manufactured and sold a "dangerous aerosol disinfectant,quot; at the convenience store that resulted in apparent burns to the skin of several children.

New Jersey police responded to a call about the location of 7-Eleven in River Vale on March 9th to seize the remaining bottles of an item that was sold as an "aerosol disinfectant," after multiple social media posts detailing how three 10-year-old children and an 11-year-old boy in the area had suffered apparent burns to their arms and legs. after using the product sold by Bharade. The DIY product allegedly combined commercially available foaming disinfectant with water and packaged it for resale. A chemical reaction of the mixture is what supposedly caused the burns.

Police Lieutenant John DeVoe issued a statement about the incident:

“While more research is being done, our first priority is to let the public know that they should not use this item if they bought it at River Vale 7-Eleven. As far as we know, this problem is limited to the River Vale store right now. According to the information we received, approximately a dozen bottles were sold to customers today. "

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal had harsh words for those who use similar practices:

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable. Retailers who try to make money quickly by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences. ”

The location of 7-Eleven is also the subject of an open investigation by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs regarding the sale of other health and sanitation products in the store since the outbreak of coronavirus began earlier this year. .

