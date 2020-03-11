55 ACM Announces First Round of Performers for Up News Info Awards – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info and the Academy of Country Music today announced the first round of performers for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 (8: 00-11: 00 PM, live ET / PT delayed) only on Up News Info and broadcasting live and on demand on Up News Info All Access.

55th ACM Awards presenter and nominee Keith Urban and nominee Miranda Lambert have been added as artists. Additionally, Lambert will perform with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes in a live performance of the song "Fooled Around and Fell in Love,quot; that is nominated for the music event of the year.

