4 Grand Princess passengers will be quarantined at Asilomar State Beach – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFIC GROVE (Up News Info SF) – Four people from the Grand Princess cruise ship, where more than a dozen people tested positive for the new coronavirus, will be quarantined in Pacific Grove, state officials said Tuesday.

Former cruise passengers will be staying in a group of buildings at Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds.

People will be in buildings that are removed from the public and visitors, and will not interact with the public, other guests or employees.

Monterey County officials said the exact number is four from the Grand Princess, who will be staying at Asilomar State Beach for quarantine. All four have been evaluated in Bay Area hospitals and do not need to be hospitalized.

Special teams will accompany former cruise passengers and meet their needs.

"We are working with federal and state officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect the health of our community," Dr. Edward Moreno, a health officer for Monterey County, said in a statement.

