& # 39; Danger! & # 39; Host Alex Trebek did another soccer category, and this time it was a little better

Contestants have historically lost the football category in "Danger!", So host Alex Trebek decided to take matters into his own hands, literally.

In February 2018, a category of "Talkin & # 39; Football,quot; appeared in "Jeopardy!" With disastrous results. Contestants hilariously failed to correctly guess a clue, leaving the host to reach maximum turmoil on live television.

This is the face you make after track # 1 when you realize you are in a long category.

He proceeded to mock the contestants, commenting curtly: "I can say you guys are big soccer fans."

After the second clue, no one knew that Tom Landry perfected the shotgun lineup with the Dallas Cowboys, Trebek tried to tell them, "Should we go to the commercial?"

After four tracks in a row with no answers, Trebek went to the fifth track without hope.

He went to the commercial telling the audience, "Let's take a break. I have to talk to them."

Another disaster in the soccer category occurred in 2017 when the contestants not only did not name any soccer team, but also one contestant came to name the Colorado Rockies, you know, the baseball team.

This time, Trebek took no chances with the contestants. He designed the entire category himself, calling it "Soccer,quot; and basing the tracks on the referee's signals.

"Danger!" He posted a video of the beloved host, along with the clues he created in his lyrics.

The clues are all signals from the referees, that Trebek also acted with play while reading.

Contestants got three out of five tracks, and a little over half is definitely an improvement from previous years. They missed the "fourth down,quot; and "too many men on the field,quot; signs, but got "touchdown," "hold," and "false start."

With Trebek's recent pancreatic cancer scare, if he can continue to host "Danger!" He's in doubt.It's nice to see him take an active approach with the contestants and the tracks, and show how much he still loves the show.