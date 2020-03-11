& # 39; Chaos & # 39; as universities send students home for fear of coronaviruses | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d11% %MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d12%

Harvard University students were given just five days to pack, leave the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, and not return until the end of the semester in a move that sparked outrage from students who say they have been struggling. between making travel arrangements, school work and classes.

The announcement came as America's universities and colleges began canceling in-person and online teaching amid growing fears about the spread of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d13% %MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d14%

Schools and places of worship across the country have closed, and concerts, election protests, sporting events, and conferences have been suspended in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 people in the States. United and killed at least 28, according to official accounts.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d15% %MINIFYHTMLae62f824e677d5ed0ad2839f3309c40d16%

Harvard student Tom Osborn said he was "shocked,quot; by the announcement, which was especially devastating for students graduating in June.

"It is almost absolute chaos, most are trying to see if they can get extensions on their higher grade thesis," the 24-year-old Kenyan student told Al Jazeera, "Older adults are distraught, we may not have started this year. , and we may not see each other for a while. "

Pretty crazy that @Harvard has given all students a FIVE DAY notice to pack up and leave campus. Many children cannot afford to go home in such a short time. – Tom L. Osborn (@TomLeeOsborn) March 10, 2020

The move prompted Harvard students to create an emergency contact list that connects students seeking temporary housing and transportation with those who can provide it. As of Wednesday morning, more than 100 teachers and students offered rooms, spare beds, sofas, and cars.

Emma Forbes, a sophomore at Harvard, said her parents have a house in Attelboro, Massachusetts, with an unused room in the basement and two cars that may be of help.

Forbes, 21, told Al Jazeera that Sunday's deadline "was not feasible for everyone for various reasons."

He added that the measure assumes that everyone can afford to go home and, first of all, he has a home to go to.

"Many people have not yet figured out how they are going to go home or where they will go, because some people do not have a home to go to," he said.

A student suffering from cancer wearing a mask on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. UU. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Other students asked Harvard to offer students greater student support and wrote an open letter to the administration condemning the decision that students leave campus on short notice, as it would "drain,quot; their resources and exert pressure unexpected financial loss on their families. as a process of "tremendously expensive,quot; shipping rates.

"The nature of the financial struggle is one of inaccessibility," says the letter. "The fact that we are being asked to move in completely and send our rooms without an affordable subsidy and storage system on campus makes this problem undeniable."

Harvard students, please watch this! An Open Letter: Undergraduate Concerns Regarding Harvard University's Response to COVID-19 https://t.co/J6poehsRFK – • (@andwataboutit) March 10, 2020

Harvard University on its main website said Wednesday that two community members are being screened for the virus, and that there are currently no confirmed cases on campus.

"Our actions are consistent with the recommendations of top health officials on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are also consistent with similar decisions made by several of our peer institutions," the university said Tuesday. "The campus will remain open and operations will continue with appropriate measures to protect the health of the community."

When contacted for comment, Jason Newton's associate director, Media Relations and Communications at Harvard, referred Al Jazeera to the university's website saying, "It is continually updated with the latest information and guidance we have. to share,quot;.

The university said it knows that "there will be extenuating circumstances for students who cannot leave campus before March 23."

He added that although students in such cases may remain on campus, their instruction will be remote.

Some universities such as Columbia and Princeton have announced that they will cancel classes in person for a few days or weeks, while Cornell University, Stanford University, Princeton University and Yale, among others, have said that they will hold remote classes until end of period. semester.

The Princeton and Stanford students have also written letters to their administrations urging them not to close the campuses and asking their universities to subsidize travel for students who require it, compensating student students for lost wages and providing storage facilities.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China, a "pandemic,quot; on Wednesday after it infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.