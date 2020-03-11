2 rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya – A white giraffe and its 7-month-old offspring, whose rare pigmentation captivated wildlife enthusiasts worldwide, were killed by poachers in Kenya, authorities said, illustrating the challenges of conservation and the persistent and devastating impact of poaching.
Giraffes' deaths left only one of the unusually colored animals in the nature of the country, a bull, from a family of three, conservation officials said.
Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where giraffes lived, said in a statement that the rangers had confirmed his death and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.
"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya in general," Ishaqbini Hirola manager Mohammed Ahmednoor said in a statement. "We are the only community in the world that are the custodians of the white giraffe."
"His death is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wake-up call to continue supporting conservation efforts," he added.
Conservationists estimated from the state of the bodies that the animals had been killed four months ago. The Kenya Wildlife Service said he was investigating the murders.
With its unique white skins, the giraffe and her young attracted worldwide attention when they were seen grazing in 2017 by a villager in Kenya who was grazing their animals near the Ishaqbini sanctuary, which also houses the critically endangered Hirola antelope.
The adult was accompanied by a pale baby giraffe, and it was not immediately clear what had happened to that baby or if her skin pigmentation had changed as she grew older. Last year, a second calf was born, bringing the total number of white giraffes in the area to three.
Giraffes had no albinism, but showed the symptoms of a different genetic condition, known as leucism, in which animals often experience a partial loss of pigmentation.
Animals with albinism do not produce melanin throughout their body. Animals with leucism may have darker pigment in the soft tissue and their eyes retain a normal color. The eyes of animals with albinism are usually red. Ishaqbini said the female white giraffe had dark pigment in her soft tissue, and noted that "her eyes were dark."
The Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimates that the number of cross-linked giraffes in the world, which includes the species found in Ishaqbini and in the north and northeast of Kenya, has declined by more than 50 percent in the last three decades, to 15,780 in 2018.
There are about 111,000 giraffes in Africa, according to the foundation. In some populations, 50 percent of the calves do not survive their first year, the foundation said.
The slaughter of white giraffes highlighted the threats that animals face, including poaching for their flesh and skin, along with the loss of their habitat due to infrastructure development and land cleaning for agriculture and firewood.
While conservation efforts in Kenya have improved, the country has struggled for decades to contain the threat to its wildlife population, a much-needed source of tourist income. This is especially true in the case of their populations of elephants and rhinos, whose ivory and horns are valued as status symbols and are used as ingredients in traditional medicine.
Ahmednoor, the manager of Ishaqbini, lamented the likely impact of the killing of white giraffes, saying that the animals were "a big boost for tourism in the area."
In addition, he added, "this is a long-term loss since genetic studies and research that were a significant investment in the area by researchers have now gone down the drain."
Beyond Kenya, a white giraffe It was also seen in 2016 in Tanzania, in the Tarangire National Park.
Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Nairobi and Neil Vigdor from New York.
