2 rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya – A white giraffe and its 7-month-old offspring, whose rare pigmentation captivated wildlife enthusiasts worldwide, were killed by poachers in Kenya, authorities said, illustrating the challenges of conservation and the persistent and devastating impact of poaching.

Giraffes' deaths left only one of the unusually colored animals in the nature of the country, a bull, from a family of three, conservation officials said.

Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where giraffes lived, said in a statement that the rangers had confirmed his death and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.

"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya in general," Ishaqbini Hirola manager Mohammed Ahmednoor said in a statement. "We are the only community in the world that are the custodians of the white giraffe."