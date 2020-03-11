2 men in "temporary serious condition,quot; after shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say two men are in temporary serious condition after a shooting in Detroit.

It happened on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. when two men of 30 and 27 years old drove a black Buick Lacrosse 2017 in an unknown place.

Police say the suspects in a red Jeep Cherokee shot, hitting both men.

The two men drove to the second compound and doctors transported them to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Second Detroit Police Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

