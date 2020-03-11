2 dead after car crashes on Dallas Street and bursting into flame – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two people died after a heavy fire in East Dallas.

It was around 1:00 a.m. when a single car accident occurred in the 10000 block of Ferguson Road.

Police say the car caught fire after the driver lost control and hit a lamppost in the median.

A passerby tried to save the people inside the car, but could not get them out before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

The Dallas County coroner was called to the scene, but so far the names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

Police are still investigating, trying to find out what caused the accident to the driver.